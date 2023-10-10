Chile vs Peru prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023

As part of the qualification for the 2026 World Cup, a match between the national teams of Chile and Peru is set to take place. The match will be held at Estadio Monumental in Santiago on the night of Friday, October 13, with kickoff at 02:00 Central European Time.

Chile

The Chilean national team recently experienced perhaps the best years in its history, winning the Copa America consecutively in 2015 and 2016 and establishing themselves as one of the strongest teams in the continent.

Their best performance in World Cups was a third-place finish in the 1962 World Cup, which they hosted. It's worth noting that Chile missed the previous two World Cups in Russia and Qatar.

In the current qualifying cycle, Chile started poorly, with losses to Uruguay and a draw against Colombia, placing them in eighth position.

Peru

The Peruvian national team has participated in five World Cups, with their most recent appearance in 2018, ending a 36-year absence from the tournament. Their limited list of achievements includes two Copa America titles in the mid-20th century.

Peru began the qualifying tournament with mixed results, including a draw against Paraguay and a narrow defeat to Brazil.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

Chile has been undefeated at home in four consecutive matches, with the last three matches seeing them keep clean sheets.

Peru has won only one of their last six matches.

The two teams have not played to a draw since 2004.

Prediction

Chile is expected to win at home against Peru, and this sentiment is shared by bookmakers. The odds for a home victory are quite attractive.