Main Predictions Charlton vs Aston Villa U-21 prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Charlton vs Aston Villa Academy prediction
Charlton Charlton
EFL Trophy England 10 oct 2023, 14:00 Charlton - Aston Villa Academy
England, London, The Valley, Charlton
Aston Villa Academy
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
On October 10, in the group stage match of the English League Cup, Charlton will meet with the Aston Villa youth team.

Charlton

This team is in the middle of the First League of England (the third strongest division in the country). Based on the results of 11 matches played, Charlton is in 12th place in the standings and is five points behind the coveted top six.

In their first match of the group stage of the English League Cup, Charlton played away against Crawley Town and suffered a disappointing defeat with a score of 3: 4. Now they have to rehabilitate themselves in front of their home stands in a match with weaker opponents.

Aston Villa U-21

In the first round of the group stage, Aston Villa's youth team played at home against Sutton United and the match was recorded as a 2:2 draw.

In the national championship among youth teams, Aston Villa is in 16th place in the standings after six rounds. The team has two wins, one draw and three losses.

History of confrontations and match prediction

In official matches, the teams met each other only once and then the Charlton players celebrated their victory with a score of 2:1. It’s interesting that the rivals met in the same tournament, but two years ago.

Bookmakers believe that this time too the advantage is on the side of the home team. The odds for Charlton's victory are set at 1.3, which indicates a big difference in the class of the teams. I believe that the game should please us with an abundance of goals scored and I will bet on the outcome of the match total of more than 3 at odds of 1.67.

