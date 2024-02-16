Central Coast vs Western Sydney prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.54 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the 17th round of the regular season of the A-League, Central Coast Mariners will play against Western Sydney at home. The match pediction for these teams has been prepared by analysts from Dailysports.

Central Coast

Central Coast currently holds the second position in the A-League, narrowly surpassing Macarthur only on additional indicators. The league leader, Wellington Phoenix, has already pulled away by 5 points. In the previous round, Central Coast suffered a 1:3 defeat against Sydney, ending their unbeaten streak that lasted for an impressive 12 matches. On Tuesday, Mark Jackson's team also played an AFC Cup playoff match against the Vietnamese club Phnom Penh Crown, easily winning 4:0.

Western Sydney

Western Sydney has 3 points less than Central Coast and is positioned in the fifth place in the A-League. In the two previous rounds, the Wanderers treated fans to a real spectacle. On February 4th, Mark Rudan's team lost to Macarthur with a score of 3:4, and subsequently, on February 11th, played a 3:3 draw with Newcastle Jets. This was highly atypical for Western Sydney, as their defense remains the third best in the league, conceding only 21 goals.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the 11th round of the current season, Central Coast won against Western Sydney with a score of 1:0.

In the last 7 matches, Western Sydney has only defeated Central Coast once.

In 34 matches between these teams, Western Sydney has 15 victories compared to 9 for Central Coast.

Central Coast vs Western Sydney prediction

Considering the recent goal-scoring performances of Central Coast and Western Sydney, I predict that both teams will score in this match.