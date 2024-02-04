RU RU NG NG
Casa Pia vs Boavista prediction and betting tips on February 5, 2024

Casa Pia vs Boavista prediction and betting tips on February 5, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Casa Pia AC vs Boavista prediction
Casa Pia AC Casa Pia AC
Primeira Liga Portugal Yesterday, 15:15 Casa Pia AC - Boavista
Finished
0 : 0
Portugal, Rio Maior Lisbon, Estadio Municipal de Rio Maior
Boavista Boavista
Review Match details Lineup Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.79

In the 20th round of the Portuguese Primeira Liga, Casa Pia will host Boavista. The match prognosis for these teams has been meticulously compiled by the analysts at Dailysports.

Casa Pia

Casa Pia finds itself in a dire run of form. The Lisbon-based club has only secured victory in 1 of their last 5 matches, with their recent outing turning into a veritable catastrophe – an 0:8 defeat to Sporting. Currently occupying the 13th position in the league table, Casa Pia is only one point clear of the relegation zone. Another setback could potentially lead to the dismissal of their head coach, Pedro Moreira.

Boavista

Boavista's journey this season has been quite remarkable. The team began with a triumph over Benfica, amassing 13 points in the initial 5 matches. However, their subsequent performances include just one victory – a 4:1 win against Vizela. In the previous round, Boavista suffered defeat to a direct competitor in the battle for survival, Portimonense (1:4). Ricardo Paiva's team holds a slender one-point lead over Casa Pia, currently securing the 12th position.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Boavista has never defeated Casa Pia in their history, with 2 losses and 2 draws.
  • In the 3rd round, Boavista and Casa Pia played to a 1:1 draw.
  • Casa Pia has secured victory in only 1 home match this season.

Match prediction for Casa Pia vs. Boavista

Both teams face significant defensive challenges. It is likely that there will be numerous mistakes, leading to a match where Casa Pia and Boavista are expected to each score at least one goal.

