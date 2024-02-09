RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Carlisle vs Portsmouth prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

Carlisle vs Portsmouth prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports expert
Carlisle Carlisle
League One England 10 feb 2024, 10:00 Carlisle - Portsmouth
-
- : -
England, Carlisle, Brunton Park
Portsmouth Portsmouth
Odds: 1.63

This weekend in England, the First League competitions will continue. In the context of the 32nd round, Carlisle will host Portsmouth at home. The match will commence at 16:00 Central European Time.

Carlisle

The team is currently an underdog in the First League. Carlisle occupies the bottom spot in the league table. After 20 rounds, they have only accumulated 20 points. In their last five matches, Carlisle has failed to secure any victories, suffering five defeats.

Portsmouth

Portsmouth sits atop the league table in the First League. They have managed to collect 63 points in 31 matches this season. Their lead over the second spot is four points. In their recent five matches, Portsmouth has won three games, drawn once, and suffered one defeat. In the last round, they convincingly defeated their opponent with a score of 4-1.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of personal encounters

In the first leg, Portsmouth secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Carlisle. Overall, in the previous five encounters, Portsmouth has won three times and drawn twice against Carlisle.

Currently, Carlisle is on a streak of five consecutive defeats. Additionally, they have scored at least one goal in six consecutive matches.

Portsmouth also holds a scoring streak, having scored in four consecutive matches.

Carlisle vs Portsmouth Prediction

This game will feature the league leaders and the underdog. I will refrain from speculation and place my bet on the victory of the guests at odds of 1.63. A very favorable coefficient for this option.

Odds: 1.63

