On Tuesday, September 19 at 19:30 CET, as part of the seventh round of the South African Premier League, a match will take place between Cape Town Spurs F.C. and Lamontville Golden Arrows F.C., who are currently located at opposite “poles” of the standings.

Cape Town Spurs F.C.

A football club from Cape Town, which until 2020 was called Ajax Cape Town, changed its name to its current name after buying out a controlling stake from Ajax Amsterdam. The club was founded in 1970 and became the champion of South Africa (1995), was vice-champion three times (2003/04, 2007/08, 2010/11), is a two-time winner of the South African League Cup (2000, 2008) and the South African Cup (1995, 2007) and Eight Cup (2015).

At the end of the 2017/18 season, Ajax took the last sixteenth place in the standings and was relegated from the top division. In the First Division in the 2018/19 season, the club took fourth place, outside the playoff zone, and the following season was already in second place in the standings, but lost to the Black Leopards in the playoffs and again did not qualify for the Premier League.

After the Cape Town Stars bought a majority stake from Ajax, they appointed a new coach and Cape Town Spurs were promoted to the country's top flight after the 2022/23 season.

This season, in the Premier League, Cape Town Spurs lost all five matches with a total score of 2:10, and, notably, if the “Urban Warriors” scored a goal, they conceded three goals from the opponent in this match. Now, the club from the capital of South Africa occupies the last line of the standings.

Lamontville Golden Arrows F.C.

Football club from Durban founded in 1943. Golden Arrows is one of the oldest clubs in South Africa. However, despite its long history, the club has never achieved any significant success. The club's main achievement now is fifth place in the South African Premier League in the 2002/03 and 2008/09 seasons.

Golden Arrows were repeatedly relegated from the top division, but last season they took ninth place, only seven points behind fourth place, similarly in the 2021/22 season, Abafana Bes'thende took ninth position and the gap from third place was seven points, so this the team cannot be underestimated.

The team from Durban carried out active transfer work in the summer, replacing some players, so the veteran goalkeeper was replaced by a younger one, and strengthened the team’s defense and this season Golden Arrows will try to compete for at least CAF qualification.

This season, after six matches, Golden Arrows have three wins and two draws, losing only toMamelodi Sundowns F.C., which is a South African giant and has won the championship eight times over the last ten seasons.

Facts about the match and statistics of personal meetings

The teams met each other several times in the Premier League, but all the matches were against Ajax Cape Town, and not Cape Town Spurs. These teams played their last match back in 2018 and then Golden Arrows turned out to be stronger (1:0), before that in 2017 there were two draws with a score of 1:1. Over the last ten matches of these teams, Golden Arrows have won matches only twice, while Cape Town Spurs have won three. What’s also interesting is that the teams only broke through to 2.5B twice.

Match prediction

Cape Town Spurs are not showing results this season and are unlikely to show anything against Golden Arrows, but Abafana Bes'thende are unlikely to score much in this match, so I bet on the total 2.5U for 1.71.