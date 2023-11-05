RU RU NG NG
Cape Town City vs Chippa United prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023

Cape Town City vs Chippa United prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Cape Town City vs Chippa United prediction
Cape Town City Cape Town City
Premier League South Africa Today, 12:30 Cape Town City - Chippa United
-
- : -
South Africa,
Chippa United Chippa United
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 2.1

Cape Town City will compete with Chippa United as part of the 11th round of the South African Premier League. The match will take place at Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday, November 7, and will start at 18:30 CET.

Cape Town City


Cape Town City started a new season in a pretty good way. It is noteworthy that 2 victories in the opening rounds gave hope. And then there began a streak of failures. 4 defeats in a row, which were followed by a draw, sent the team down the tournament ladder. As for the previous match, City improved the situation a little – the battle against Richards Bay brought a 3-1 success.

Currently, Cape Town City is in 4th place in the standings and is only 4 points behind the top 3. If the team wants to compete for medals, then it must defeat a strong opponent in the next round.

Chippa United


Taking into account the results of the spring, the team was almost relegated from the top division, and the start of the new Premier League season is characterized with the place not far from qualifying for the CAF Conference Cup. However, only a third of the championship has been played, and the bar has already been set pretty high compared to what we saw a season ago.

At the same time, Chippa surprisingly shows dismal results in the home matches. The result is the following – only 1 victory and 3 draws, which are combined with 2 defeats. Perhaps, it was possible to get more points, but, to be honest, the team was lucky in some cases. The main thing for the club is that it has been able to compensate for the failures at the home arena with away games where it has not suffered defeats yet.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


• Cape Town has lost only 1 out of 5 previous matches.
• Chippa has failed to score in only 2 out of 9 previous games.
• Cape Town hasn’t lost to its next opponent for 6 years.

Prediction


According to bookmakers, the hosts look like the favourites of the following battle, but Chippa has a streak of undefeated away matches. In any case, I think that the guests will compete for victory, and I bet on “both teams to score: yes”.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 2.1

