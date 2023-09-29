Cape Town City vs Cape Town Spurs prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023

Prediction on game Win Cape Town City FC Odds: 1.65 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On September 30, in the match of the eighth round of the South African championship, a meeting between Cape Town City and Cape Town Spurs will take place. Some of the main losers of the new season will meet in this confrontation.

Cape Town City

After seven rounds of the national championship, the team scored seven points. Cape Town City has two wins and one draw, the team lost the rest of the matches.

Currently, Cape Town City is in 13th place in the standings and is only two points ahead of the relegation zone. If the team wants to protect themselves even more, then in the next round they definitely need to defeat one of their main competitors for relegation.

Cape Town Spurs

To date, this is the weakest team of the new season. In the six matches they played, they did not achieve a single victory and never even played a draw. They lost all the games and often in the lost matches they didn’t even have a chance to grab points.

Before the seventh round, the team scored only three goals and conceded 12, and so far they are considered the main candidates for relegation to the second strongest division.

Statistics and prediction for the match

The teams played 14 matches between themselves and in head-to-head matches the advantage was on the side of Cape Town City, which beat the opponent in seven cases. Cape Town Spurs have only four wins to their name.

Bookmakers are confident that the home team is stronger and will be closer to victory. You can bet on Cape Town City's success with odds of 1.65. I will listen to the opinion of the bookmakers and bet on this outcome.