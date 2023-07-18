Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.7 100% Bonus up to $108 4.35 Bet now

On July 21, Grimsta IP (Stockholm) will host the match of the 16th round of the Swedish Allsvenskan, in which Brommapojkarna will compete with Hammarby. The battle will start at 19:00 CET.

Brommapojkarna



The team was founded in the 40s of the previous century. Still, it managed to win the right to finally make its debut in the Allsvenskan only in 2006, that is, in the top division of the country. It is reasonable to mention that there was also the European tournament experience – it was rewarded for “fair play” (the minimum number of cards). And then it even overcame a couple of rivals in the qualification, but was expectedly stopped by Torino. However, it still remained a so-called “football elevator” and confirmed this fact a year ago by winning the Superettan again. It is clear that such a team is expected to struggle for survival at a higher level. And it has been more than good so far: 3 defeats at the very start were followed by 5 victories and a draw in the battle against Göteborg, and an away 2-0 score in the match with Norrköping was added to this list at the beginning of the summer. Generally speaking, the summer does not add up, and there are a lot of failures again. For instance, Hacken defeated the opponent with a 2-4 score.

Hammarby



The club, after a successful start in the current century (the only championship trophy stands apart, in 2001), gradually declined and was relegated to the Superettan in 2009. It came back only in five years. And, having been promoted, “the Bajen” achieved good results step by step. The team took the bronze medals in 2019, two years after which it reached the victory in the Svenska Cupen for the first time in its history. Moreover, the previous cycle brought a new 3rd place in the final standings. Still, nowadays, the results have deteriorated sharply and there has been a rollback below the so-called “equator” of the current table. There have been more defeats than victories. Although, the team added in the game in the summer, when everything began with a victory over a newcomer at the home arena. Playing already in July, the club took the maximum in the struggles with Sirius and Kalmar.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The clubs, after the pause, have been playing more or less regularly since 2018. And all 4 matches, including the current championship, were won by Hammarby.

Predictions



Bookmakers do not believe that even the field factor will help the hosts. Thus, we bet on Hammarby with “a 0 goal handicap” (odd: 1.7).

