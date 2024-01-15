Bristol City vs West Ham United prediction and betting tips on January 16, 2024

Prediction on game Win West Ham Odds: 1.88 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

In the third round of the FA Cup, Bristol City will face West Ham on Tuesday, January 16. The game is scheduled to kick off at 20:45 Central European Time.

Bristol City

Starting the new season on a less impressive note, Bristol City spends the majority of its time in the lower half of the Championship table. After 27 matches, Bristol has gathered 36 points, currently occupying the 14th position. The team may not score frequently but maintains a solid defense.

In the first encounter against West Ham, Bristol City showed a decent performance and managed to equalize after conceding an early goal.

West Ham United

Under the guidance of David Moyes, the London-based team has consistently delivered good results in recent years. In this campaign, the Hammers hold a high sixth place in the Premier League table, winning half of their twenty played matches.

West Ham has also successfully advanced through the group stage of the Europa League and secured a spot in the tournament's Round of 16.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Bristol City has been winless in four consecutive matches.

West Ham has not played to a draw away from home since August.

Bristol City has never defeated West Ham in their history.

Match Prediction Bristol City vs West Ham United

The guests are expected to be the favorites in this match and have had sufficient time to rest since their last game. Bristol City recently played another Championship match and will be in poorer condition. I suggest betting on the victory of the London club.