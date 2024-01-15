RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Juventus vs Sassuolo prediction and betting tips on January 16, 2024

Juventus vs Sassuolo prediction and betting tips on January 16, 2024

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Juventus vs Sassuolo prediction
Juventus Juventus
Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Juventus - Sassuolo
Finished
3 : 0
Italy, Turin, Allianz Stadium
Sassuolo Sassuolo
Dusan Vlahovic
15’ 37’
Federico Chiesa
89’
Review Match details Lineup Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-1)
Odds: 1.61

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the match of the 20th round of Serie A, Juventus Turin will play at home against Sassuolo. The hosts are the obvious favorites of the match and they will try to score the next three points. The game will take place on January 16, 2024.

Juventus

In the last match, the Turin team played against Frosinone in the Italian Cup and achieved a crushing victory with a score of 4:0. At the moment, the “old lady” is in second place in the standings and continues to chase leading Inter.

Based on the results of 19 rounds played, Juventus scored 46 points and is five points behind the leader, although they have a game in hand. In the last five matches, Juventus lost points only once, drawing. The team finished the remaining matches with victory.

Sassuolo

This team remains middle of the standings from year to year, and this season was no exception. Sassuolo is currently in 14th place in the standings and is as close to the relegation zone as possible. Only two points separate them from the danger zone.

The team has not been playing consistently lately and in its last five matches it has only one win, three losses and one draw.

History of the confrontation

Interestingly, in the first round match, Juventus sensationally lost to Sassuolo away with a score of 4:2. Now they need to take revenge on their own field.

Prediction for the match Juventus - Sassuolo

Juventus is determined to close the gap on the leader in the championship and they will succeed. I will take the victory of the first team with a handicap of -1 with odds of 1.61.

Prediction on game W1(-1)
Odds: 1.61

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
vs prediction Today, 22:00 Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Array Odds: 1.76 Array Recommended 1хБет
Marta Kostyuk vs Elise Mertens prediction Australian Open 17 jan 2024, 01:00 Marta Kostyuk vs Elise Mertens prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Marta Kostyuk Odds: 1.78 Elise Mertens Bet now 1хБет
Brenda Fruhvirtova vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction Australian Open 17 jan 2024, 03:00 Brenda Fruhvirtova vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Brenda Fruhvirtova Odds: 1.79 Aryna Sabalenka Bet now 1хБет
Jordan Thompson vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction Australian Open 17 jan 2024, 03:00 Jordan Thompson vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Jordan Thompson Odds: 1.85 Stefanos Tsitsipas Recommended 1хБет
Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin prediction Australian Open 17 jan 2024, 04:30 Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Novak Djokovic Odds: 1.71 Alexei Popyrin Bet now 1хБет
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Best Betting Sites
1xBet 1xBet Promo Code Visit site 1Win 1win Promo Code Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 17:21 Iga Swiatek commented on her victory over Kenin at the start of the Australian Open 2024 Football news Today, 17:14 The FA Cup replay. West Ham's sensational relegation and Wolverhampton's victory Football news Today, 17:04 Roma sacked Mourinho; Benzema will not join Manchester United. Top transfer news for January 16 Football news Today, 16:58 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:53 Mali confidently defeated South Africa in the AFCON match Football news Today, 16:37 Juventus secured victory over Sassuolo, thanks to Vlahović's brace Football news Today, 16:26 Cruyff, Beckenbaurer, Muller. The top 10 footballers of the 70s have been named Boxing News Today, 16:08 Joshua - Ngannou: it is known whether a rematch between boxers is possible Football news Today, 15:50 Another injury. Bayern has lost a key defender for an indefinite period Football news Today, 15:44 A Tottenham defender is moving to Brentford on a loan agreement
Best bonuses
All
Betway Sign Up Bonus Receive
Paddy Power Sign Up Offer & Promo Code Receive Paddy Power
William Hill Bonus Drop Receive William Hill
Betfair Promo Codes and Sign Up Offer Receive Betfair
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Marta Kostyuk vs Elise Mertens prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Brenda Fruhvirtova vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Jordan Thompson vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Lebanon vs China prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Tajikistan vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Morocco vs Tanzania prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Olympiacos vs Panathinaikos prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Valencia vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024