Juventus vs Sassuolo prediction and betting tips on January 16, 2024

In the match of the 20th round of Serie A, Juventus Turin will play at home against Sassuolo. The hosts are the obvious favorites of the match and they will try to score the next three points. The game will take place on January 16, 2024.

Juventus

In the last match, the Turin team played against Frosinone in the Italian Cup and achieved a crushing victory with a score of 4:0. At the moment, the “old lady” is in second place in the standings and continues to chase leading Inter.

Based on the results of 19 rounds played, Juventus scored 46 points and is five points behind the leader, although they have a game in hand. In the last five matches, Juventus lost points only once, drawing. The team finished the remaining matches with victory.

Sassuolo

This team remains middle of the standings from year to year, and this season was no exception. Sassuolo is currently in 14th place in the standings and is as close to the relegation zone as possible. Only two points separate them from the danger zone.

The team has not been playing consistently lately and in its last five matches it has only one win, three losses and one draw.

History of the confrontation

Interestingly, in the first round match, Juventus sensationally lost to Sassuolo away with a score of 4:2. Now they need to take revenge on their own field.

Prediction for the match Juventus - Sassuolo

Juventus is determined to close the gap on the leader in the championship and they will succeed. I will take the victory of the first team with a handicap of -1 with odds of 1.61.