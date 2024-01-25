Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 2,5 Odds: 1.79 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the context of the 1/16 finals of the FA Cup, Bristol City and Nottingham Forest will contest their match, and the match prognosis for these adversaries has been published on the pages of our resource.

Bristol City

The "Robins" are experiencing a rather unremarkable season, failing to distinguish themselves in any significant way. The team competes in the Championship, currently occupying the 13th position, with a six-point gap from the top 6. In the last fixture, Bristol City played to a draw at home against Watford, concluding with a 1-1 scoreline, a just outcome. The team is currently not in the best form, as they have failed to secure victory in the league for four consecutive matches, accumulating a modest two points during this period. Eliminating a representative of the elite is satisfying, but Bristol is unlikely to progress far.

Nottingham Forest

The "Foresters" find the Premier League challenging, considering it is one of the strongest leagues globally. In the Championship, Nottingham Forest occupies the 16th position, holding a narrow 4-point lead over the relegation zone. In their recent match, the team suffered a 2-3 defeat away to direct competitor Brentford, breaking a two-game winning streak. The primary objective for the season is to maintain their status in the top tier, with the FA Cup serving as an optional pursuit.

Head-to-Head History

The last encounter between the two sides took place in the 2022/23 season, within the Championship. Nottingham Forest emerged victorious in both meetings, securing a 2-1 win away and a 2-0 triumph on their home turf.

Match prediction for Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest

Bookmakers slightly favor the representative of the elite, although Bristol City is bound to put up a serious fight. The main question revolves around whether the FA Cup is a necessity for the "Foresters" when they might be better off focusing on maintaining their top-tier status. This promises to be a challenging battle with an uncertain outcome. It's worth noting that in the event of a draw, a replay will be scheduled. Let's place our bet on the total goals being less than 2.5.