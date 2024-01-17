Brisbane Roar v Macarthur prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024

Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 1.58 100% Bonus up to $108 4.75 Bet now

As part of the 13th round of the Australian A-League, a match is scheduled between Brisbane Roar and Macarthur on Thursday, January 18. The game is set to begin at 09:45 Central European Time.

Brisbane Roar

The start of the current season does not seem to be a strong point for the team. In 12 matches, Brisbane has accumulated 17 points with five victories. The club is situated in a tightly contested group, having decent chances to make it to the playoffs by securing a place in the top six. Notably, Brisbane has already conceded 27 goals, which is one of the worst defensive records in the league.

Macarthur

Macarthur confidently navigated through the group stage of the AFC Cup this season, securing 15 points in six matches. However, their performance at home is not as impressive. After 13 matches, the team is in the seventh position, trailing the leader by six points. Interestingly, almost half of Macarthur's A-League matches have ended in draws.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

Brisbane Roar ended a four-match losing streak in the last game.

Macarthur drew the last three matches, preceded by three consecutive losses.

In the previous four head-to-head encounters, Macarthur has not lost to Brisbane.

Match Prediction - Brisbane Roar vs Macarthur

The hosts are considered favorites, especially considering Macarthur's winless streak over the past month. I suggest betting on Brisbane Roar to win with a 0 handicap.