RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Ajax have decided on the name of their new head coach

Ajax have decided on the name of their new head coach

Football news Today, 07:17
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Ajax have decided on the name of their new head coach Ajax have decided on the name of their new head coach

Ajax, despite a bad storm during the season, managed to qualify for the European Cup, but the coaching issue in Amsterdam is quite acute. And it seems to have been resolved at the club.

Earlier, Ajax were turned down by ex-Chelsea manager Graham Potter, but now, according to De Telegraaf, the Amsterdam club have reached an agreement to work with Nice head coach Francesco Farioli. However, Ajax still needs to sort out all the issues with the French team.

If the Italian specialist is agreed, he will sign a three-year contract with the Dutch. Farioli, due to the fact that he does not fit the profile Ajax are looking for, was not a priority option and the local press considered the Italian's invitation a gamble.

But, after a detailed study of the 35-year-old specialist's personality, Ajax management became convinced of Farioli's suitability and decided to hire him.

Recall, during the current season, Ajax was led by John van 't Schip. However, he has already officially announced that he will leave the club after the end of the season.

Related teams and leagues
Ajax Nice Eredivisie Netherlands Ligue 1 France
Popular news
Horrifying. PSG defender showed the effects of his Achilles injury Football news Today, 02:15 Horrifying. PSG defender showed the effects of his Achilles injury
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Yesterday, 16:59 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
"AGUEROOOOOOOO". 12 years ago, the most epic end to an Premier League season happened Football news Yesterday, 12:41 "AGUEROOOOOOOO". 12 years ago, the most epic end to a Premier League season happened
(VIDEO) Tyson Fury's father splits forehead after altercation with Usyk's team rep Boxing News Yesterday, 10:54 (VIDEO) Tyson Fury's father splits forehead after altercation with Usyk's team rep
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Predictions and Betting odds Boxing News Yesterday, 09:12 Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Predictions and Betting odds
Scam of the century. Ex-Barça player's twin brother played in place of his star relative Football news Yesterday, 06:26 Scam of the century. Ex-Barça player's twin brother played in place of his star relative
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:33 Without the hero of the Champions League season. Nagelsmann surprises with Euro 2024 bid Football news Today, 07:17 Ajax have decided on the name of their new head coach Football news Today, 07:01 Six from PSG. Ligue 1 team of the season Football news Today, 06:35 Tottenham vs Manchester City Predicted line-ups and latest news Football news Today, 06:24 Confirmed. Manchester United have said goodbye to their defender Football news Today, 06:14 Real Madrid vs Alaves Predicted line-ups and latest news Football news Today, 05:42 Champions League 2024/25. List of participants in the League phase and qualification Football news Today, 05:35 Klopp's assistant at Liverpool ready to take on Austrian club Football news Today, 04:57 Arsenal fans distinguished themselves with an ugly act on the eve of the Tottenham v Man City match Football news Today, 04:34 Benzema's club to change head coach again
Sport Predictions
Football Today Al Ittihad - Smouha prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Hockey Today Denmark vs Norway prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Hockey Today Kazakhstan vs Latvia prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Football Today El Geish vs Ismaily prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Tennis Today Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alex De Minaur prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Hockey Today Canada vs Austria prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Hockey Today Poland vs France prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Football Today Osasuna vs Mallorca prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Football Today Royal AM vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Football Today Rangers vs Dundee FC prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024