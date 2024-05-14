Ajax have decided on the name of their new head coach

Ajax, despite a bad storm during the season, managed to qualify for the European Cup, but the coaching issue in Amsterdam is quite acute. And it seems to have been resolved at the club.

Earlier, Ajax were turned down by ex-Chelsea manager Graham Potter, but now, according to De Telegraaf, the Amsterdam club have reached an agreement to work with Nice head coach Francesco Farioli. However, Ajax still needs to sort out all the issues with the French team.

If the Italian specialist is agreed, he will sign a three-year contract with the Dutch. Farioli, due to the fact that he does not fit the profile Ajax are looking for, was not a priority option and the local press considered the Italian's invitation a gamble.

But, after a detailed study of the 35-year-old specialist's personality, Ajax management became convinced of Farioli's suitability and decided to hire him.

Recall, during the current season, Ajax was led by John van 't Schip. However, he has already officially announced that he will leave the club after the end of the season.