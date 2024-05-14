RU RU
Six from PSG. Ligue 1 team of the season

Football news Today, 07:01
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Six from PSG. Ligue 1 team of the season twitter.com/Ligue1UberEats

Yesterday in Paris, the awards ceremony for the best footballers of Ligue 1 for the 2023/24 season took place.

For the fifth time in his career, Kylian Mbappé was named the best player in Ligue 1. Following this season, he will leave PSG to join Real Madrid. He has won every award since 2019, except for 2020 when no award was given due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The best young player award went to PSG's prodigy, Warren Zaïre-Emery.

The best coach of the season award was given to Éric Roy, who made history by leading Brest to European competitions for the first time. His team qualified for the Champions League, where they will at least play in the qualification round.

Ligue 1 also announced the team of the season, which is as follows

Goalkeeper

  • Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG)

Defenders

  • Achraf Hakimi (PSG)
  • Marquinhos (PSG)
  • Leny Yoro (Lille)
  • Bradley Locko (Brest)

Midfielders

  • Vitinha (PSG)
  • Warren Zaïre-Emery (PSG)
  • Pierre Lees-Melou (Brest)

Forwards

  • Ousmane Dembélé (PSG)
  • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille)
  • Kylian Mbappé (PSG)

PSG won their 14th French championship. Monaco has secured second place, while Lille and Brest will compete for third place in the final round.

