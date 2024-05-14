Tottenham vs Manchester City Predicted line-ups and latest news

Today, May 14, in a rescheduled match of the 34th round of the Premier League, Tottenham will host Manchester City. This game is crucial in the battle for the English title. If Manchester City wins, they will overtake Arsenal in the standings with one round remaining.

Dailysports has prepared the latest updates on the match, as well as the probable lineups.

Tottenham's squad situation is far from ideal. In their last match against Burnley, key central midfielder Yves Bissouma sustained an injury. He joins an already crowded injury list, including Timo Werner, Richarlison, Ben Davies, Manor Solomon, Ryan Sessegnon, and Destiny Udogie, all of whom will return next season.

There are likely to be few changes to Tottenham's lineup compared to the previous match. Rodrigo Bentancur is expected to replace the injured Bissouma.

Manchester City's situation is significantly better. Pep Guardiola can count on most of his top players, though two remain doubtful. Nathan Ake is at risk of missing the match due to a minor knock, while Jack Grealish might be sidelined due to illness.

However, some rotation is expected from Guardiola. Compared to the match against Fulham, Jeremy Doku is likely to start.

It should be noted that, according to a poll, most Tottenham fans do not mind if their team loses today. A Spurs defeat would significantly reduce the chances of their arch-rival Arsenal winning the title.

Predicted Tottenham line-up

Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Emerson; Sarr, Bentancur; Kulusevski, Maddison, Johnson; Son

Predicted Manchester City line-up

Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Doku, Haaland, Foden

The match kicks off at 21:00 CET.