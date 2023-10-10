Brazil vs Venezuela prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023

Prediction on game W1(-2) Odds: 1.6 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

The national teams of Brazil and Venezuela will compete with each other as part of the World Cup 2026 Qualification. The battle will take place at Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba on Friday night, October 13, and will start at 02:30 CET.

Brazil



The Brazilians began the qualification under the leadership of the interim head coach, Fernando Diniz. “The Pentacampeons” can afford to wait until next summer, when Carlo Ancelotti is going to lead the national team.

The qualifying tournament is more of a friendly nature for the Brazilian team (like for Argentina). I don’t know what needs to happen for the Brazilians to fail the qualification. The skill of the players allows them to take the victories and wait a whole year for a new coach. The team has already beaten Peru and Bolivia.

Venezuela



Venezuela is perhaps the weakest team in South America. This is the only participant in CONMEBOL that has never made it to the final stage of the World Championships or won the Copa America medals.

I suspect that this qualifying round will be no exception. At the same time, it is reasonable to mention that Venezuela, after 2 confrontations, is in the 5th place. The team took the victory in the battle against Paraguay and was defeated by Colombia.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



• Brazil has won only 3 out of 6 previous matches.

• Venezuela, taking into account 16 previous struggles on the away field, has celebrated only 3 victories.

• The Venezuelan national team has defeated the Brazilians only once – that happened in a friendly confrontation in 2008.

Prediction



There is no doubt about the confident victory of the hosts. Thus, a bet on the success of the Brazilians with “a -2 goal handicap” looks pretty good.

