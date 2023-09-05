RU RU NG NG
Bosnia vs Liechtenstein prediction and betting tips on September 8, 2023

Bosnia and Herzegovina Bosnia and Herzegovina
European Championship 08 sep 2023, 14:45 Bosnia and Herzegovina - Liechtenstein
-
- : -
International, Zenica, Bilino Polje Stadium
Liechtenstein Liechtenstein
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
On September 8, Bilino Polje (Zenica) will host the match of the 5th round of the Euro 2024 Qualification, in which Bosnia will compete with Liechtenstein. The battle will start at 20:45 CET.

Bosnia


The national team is quoted quite highly in such a football format. Still, it turned out to break through to the final tournament only once – that was the World Cup of 2014. Taking into account the remaining qualification cycles, despite the presence of full-fledged stars led by Dzeko and Pjanic, “the Golden Lilies” were inferior. They are, having lost four times in the knockout matches, paradoxically unlucky in the play-offs! Everything is more or less positive in the Nations League – the team took the 1st place in its group of the League B twice. As for the traditional qualification, the Bosnian team, being already under the rule of Meho Kodro, who was a famous football player, performs in a pretty weak way. An optimistic start in the form of a devastating 3-0 score in the home struggle with Iceland was followed by 3 defeats, moreover, without scoring even a single goal. Portugal completely “killed” the opponent – 3-0, Slovakia and even Luxembourg scored a couple of unanswered goals.

Liechtenstein


The team “successfully” refutes all diplomatic talks that the difference in class between the giants and the outsiders is gradually decreasing in Europe. This may be true for Iceland, at most for Luxembourg and the Faroe Islands. Speaking about “the Red and Blues”, they continue to dispute the status of the weakest in a bitter struggle with another dwarf, San Marino. Suffice it to say that the last time when it was possible to reach a draw was in 2021 – Armenia disgraced itself by playing with a 1-1 result. As for the previous year, the representatives of the Grand Duchy lost even to Cape Verde, Andorra, Moldova and Gibraltar. This time, the qualification started as usual: a 0-4 failure in the battle against Portugal and a home 0-7 misfire in the struggle with Iceland. The summer brought only one match – Rene Pauritsch’s wards were doing their best for almost an hour in Luxembourg, after which they conceded only 1 goal in the match against Slovakia.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


The opponents played for the first time in 1999 – and Liechtenstein survived in a friendly match by means of a goalless draw. Then Bosnia won all 7 matches.

Predictions


Bookmakers are waiting, without any doubts, for the defeat of the guests. Still, taking into account their tenacious defence in June, it is reasonable to bet on “total: under 4.5” (odd: 1.74).

Steven Perez Steven Perez Dailysports expert
