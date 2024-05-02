Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 3.5 Odds: 1.85 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Saturday, May 4, in the 32nd round match of the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund will face Augsburg at Signal Iduna Park. The match kicks off at 15:30 Central European Time. The prediction and bets for the match of these two teams have been prepared by DailySports analysts.

Borussia Dortmund

In the Bundesliga, Edin Terzic's team is no longer facing any particular challenges. This is because Germany will officially delegate 5 teams to the Champions League starting from next season. Below fifth place, Borussia Dortmund cannot drop, and climbing higher is very difficult, as RB Leipzig is ahead by 5 points with three rounds remaining in the season. Dortmund lost to Leipzig in the previous round with a score of 1-4. Most likely, in the match against Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund will resort to maximum rotation, as they are traveling to Paris on Tuesday for the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg. Dortmund unexpectedly won 1-0 at home on Wednesday thanks to a goal by Niklas Fullkrug.

Augsburg

Unlike Borussia Dortmund, Augsburg has a greater tournament motivation. After 31 rounds, Augsburg is in eighth place, just 1 point behind seventh-placed Freiburg. Therefore, "Fugger" still have excellent chances of qualifying for the Conference League at the end of the season. However, in the last two Bundesliga matches, Jess Thorup's team lost: 0-3 to Werder Bremen and 1-3 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Augsburg has only won once in their last 5 matches – a 2-0 victory over Union Berlin on April 12.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the 15th round of this season, Borussia Dortmund and Augsburg played to a 1-1 draw.

In 26 matches in history between these clubs, Augsburg has only 3 victories.

Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg prediction

Borussia Dortmund will play with a non-optimal lineup, while Augsburg is a very attacking team. My bet is Over 3.5 goals.