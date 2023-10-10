RU RU NG NG
Bolivia vs Ecuador prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023

Bolivia vs Ecuador prediction
World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL 12 oct 2023, 19:00 Bolivia - Ecuador
As part of the qualification for the 2026 World Cup, a match between the national teams of Bolivia and Ecuador is set to take place. The match will be held at Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz in the early hours of Friday, October 13, with kickoff at 01:00 Central European Time.

Bolivia

The Bolivian national team is considered one of the weakest teams in South America. The team has participated in the World Cup only three times, playing a total of six matches. They have lost only once, with an overall goal difference of 1:20. Nevertheless, Bolivia always puts up a fight, and points are not easily taken from them.

The new qualifying cycle started unfavorably for Bolivia, with two losses by a total score of 1:8 and last place in the group. However, it's worth noting that Bolivia faced the strongest teams on the continent, Argentina and Brazil.

Ecuador

Historically, Ecuador, alongside Venezuela, was considered one of the weakest national teams in Latin America. However, in the last 20-25 years, the Ecuadorian national team has shown progress in its results. In the new millennium, Ecuador participated in four World Cups, with their best result being reaching the round of 16 in Germany in 2006.

In the beginning of the new qualifying cycle, Ecuador lost to Argentina but defeated Uruguay. However, the team lost three points due to a decision by the Sports Arbitration Court for using a document containing false information about player Byron Castillo.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • Bolivia has only one win and one draw in their last 13 matches.
  • Ecuador has lost only one match out of their last five.
  • Ecuador has achieved victories in their previous five games against Bolivia.

Prediction

I believe Ecuador has the strength to extend their successful streak. The team is clearly in better condition than their opponents. My bet is on an away victory.

