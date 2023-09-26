Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 1.98 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On the night of September 29, the first semi-final match of the Copa Libertadores between Boca Juniors and Palmeiras will take place at Estadio Alberto J. Armando in Buenos Aires. The battle will start at 02:30 CET.

Boca Juniors



Boca is one of the most successful and most popular clubs in Argentina. Speaking about different achievements, “the Blue and Golds” have got a lot of victories in different tournaments. Boca Juniors has become the champions of Argentina 35 times and won the Copa Libertadores 6 times. The team won, in total, 22 international trophies and is one of the record holders according to the higher mentioned indicator.

As for the current Copa Libertadores, the Argentine club confidently won the group, and then overcame Nacional and Racing in the play-offs. By the way, the team lost only one match during the tournament. Nowadays, the club includes such players as Sergio Romero, Marcos Rojo and Edinson Cavani.

Boca took the 7th place in the Argentine Liga Professional at the end of the season, which will allow it to compete in the Copa Sudamericana next year.

Palmeiras



Palmeiras is a Brazilian club from the city of Sao Paulo. The team also boasts a huge history and a large number of victories in various tournaments. Palmeiras is an 11-time champion of Brazil, as well as a 3-time winner of the Copa Libertadores.

The club is the current champion of the country and is in the 2nd place in the current draw of the Brazilian Serie A.

As for the Copa Libertadores, Palmeiras confidently competed at the group stage and then knocked out Atlético Mineiro and Colombian Pereira from the tournament. The team, like Boca Juniors, was defeated only one time during the draw.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



Boca Juniors, alternating victories and defeats, performs in a pretty inconsistent way.

Palmeiras has lost 1 out of 9 previous matches, in which it conceded only one goal.

The opponents played 4 head-to-head matches – they achieved per 1 victory and 2 more battles ended in a draw. By the way, the last time Boca and Palmeiras played against each other was also in the semi-finals of the Copa Libertadores in 2018. Then the Argentine club was stronger.

Prediction



Bookmakers consider the teams to be equal and do not give special preferences to either side. Moreover, I think that Boca has more chances for success at the home arena. Therefore, my bet is the victory of the Argentine grandee with “a 0 goal handicap”.

