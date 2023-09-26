RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Boca Juniors vs Palmeiras prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023

Boca Juniors vs Palmeiras prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Boca Juniors - Palmeiras prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023
Boca Juniors Boca Juniors
Copa Libertadores 28 sep 2023, 20:30 Boca Juniors - Palmeiras
-
- : -
International,
Palmeiras Palmeiras
Review Н2Н Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.98

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

On the night of September 29, the first semi-final match of the Copa Libertadores between Boca Juniors and Palmeiras will take place at Estadio Alberto J. Armando in Buenos Aires. The battle will start at 02:30 CET.

Boca Juniors


Boca is one of the most successful and most popular clubs in Argentina. Speaking about different achievements, “the Blue and Golds” have got a lot of victories in different tournaments. Boca Juniors has become the champions of Argentina 35 times and won the Copa Libertadores 6 times. The team won, in total, 22 international trophies and is one of the record holders according to the higher mentioned indicator.

As for the current Copa Libertadores, the Argentine club confidently won the group, and then overcame Nacional and Racing in the play-offs. By the way, the team lost only one match during the tournament. Nowadays, the club includes such players as Sergio Romero, Marcos Rojo and Edinson Cavani.

Boca took the 7th place in the Argentine Liga Professional at the end of the season, which will allow it to compete in the Copa Sudamericana next year.

Palmeiras


Palmeiras is a Brazilian club from the city of Sao Paulo. The team also boasts a huge history and a large number of victories in various tournaments. Palmeiras is an 11-time champion of Brazil, as well as a 3-time winner of the Copa Libertadores.

The club is the current champion of the country and is in the 2nd place in the current draw of the Brazilian Serie A.

As for the Copa Libertadores, Palmeiras confidently competed at the group stage and then knocked out Atlético Mineiro and Colombian Pereira from the tournament. The team, like Boca Juniors, was defeated only one time during the draw.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


Boca Juniors, alternating victories and defeats, performs in a pretty inconsistent way.

Palmeiras has lost 1 out of 9 previous matches, in which it conceded only one goal.

The opponents played 4 head-to-head matches – they achieved per 1 victory and 2 more battles ended in a draw. By the way, the last time Boca and Palmeiras played against each other was also in the semi-finals of the Copa Libertadores in 2018. Then the Argentine club was stronger.

Prediction


Bookmakers consider the teams to be equal and do not give special preferences to either side. Moreover, I think that Boca has more chances for success at the home arena. Therefore, my bet is the victory of the Argentine grandee with “a 0 goal handicap”.

Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.98

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Mohun Bagan vs Bangaluru prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Super League India 27 sep 2023, 10:30 Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Mohun Bagan SG Odds: 1.92 Bengaluru FC Recommended MelBet
Empoli vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Serie A Italy 27 sep 2023, 12:30 Empoli vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Empoli Odds: 1.6 Salernitana Bet now MelBet
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Stellenbosch prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Premier League South Africa 27 sep 2023, 13:30 Mamelodi Sundowns vs Stellenbosch prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Mamelodi Sundowns FC Odds: 1.87 Bet now MelBet
Wehen vs Leipzig prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 DFB-Pokal Germany 27 sep 2023, 14:45 Wehen vs Leipzig prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Wehen Wiesbaden Odds: 1.79 RB Leipzig Recommended MelBet
Liverpool vs Leicester prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 EFL Cup England 27 sep 2023, 14:45 Liverpool vs Leicester prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Liverpool Odds: 1.63 Leicester Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site Bet365 Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:33 Barcelona dropped points in the match against Mallorca Football news Today, 16:57 Manchester United confidently passed Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup Football news Today, 16:26 Mourinho wants to see Sancho in his team Football news Today, 15:53 Barcelona have a verbal agreement with Man City to buy Cancelo Football news Today, 15:16 The Napoli head coach has four matches to rectify the situation Football news Today, 14:33 Armando Broya is not yet ready for Chelsea's main squad Football news Today, 13:42 UEFA admitted Russian teams U-17 to competition Football news Today, 13:04 Jadon Sancho was banned from using the facilities at Manchester United's training centre Football news Today, 12:32 Messi missed training session before the US Open Cup final Football news Today, 11:51 Carabao Cup 2023-2024: results, fixtures and dates for each round
Sport Predictions
Football 27 sep 2023 Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Empoli vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Mamelodi Sundowns vs Stellenbosch prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Wehen vs Leipzig prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Liverpool vs Leicester prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Inter vs Sassuolo prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Valencia vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Sao Paulo vs Curitiba prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Fluminense vs Internacional prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football 28 sep 2023 Celta vs Alaves prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023