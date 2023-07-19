Prediction on game Win Boca Juniors Odds: 1.88 100% Bonus up to $100 4.50 Bet now

On July 25, Estadio Alberto J. Armando (Buenos Aires) will host the match of the 26th round of the Liga Profesional, in which Boca Juniors will compete with Newell’s Old Boys. The battle will start at 02:30 CET.

Boca Juniors



The team is considered, along with the hated rival, River Plate, the main force in Argentine football. That fact was confirmed in the previous year by means of another victory in the Primera (moreover, “the Genoese” added other successes – the Diego Maradona Trophy and the Super Cup of the country). Still, nowadays, the grandee has lost its positions and, despite the replacement of mentors, it is impossible to achieve noticeable success again. Obviously, the Argentine club will try to save the reputation in the Copa Libertadores, where it won 4 matches and got 13 points in the group. Speaking about the championship, it tries to finish at least in the top third of the table. There was a lack of stability, but the team demonstrated, taking a number of victories, pretty good results in July. For instance, Gimnasia was defeated with a 3-1 score in La Plata.

Newell’s Old Boys



The club has repeatedly taken national championship titles. At the same time, the previous success was a decade ago there – that happened in the Final of 2013. Nowadays, having a glorious history, “the Lepers” are only the middle peasants of the Argentine championship. For example, the previous season brought the 11th place. Approximately the same level, in the middle of the standings, is typical for the team now. The place, where the Argentine club is shining, is in the Copa Sudamericana. First, it won 5 matches and only then, at the end, complacently limited itself by a home 1-1 score in the battle against Audax Italiano there, which did not prevent from winning in the quartet. At the same time, the Primera brings a relative balance between victories, draws and defeats. The confrontation with Atletico Tucuman ended in a home draw without goals – 0-0.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Boca Juniors had been unbeaten in 10 consecutive games. And only the previous autumn gave an opportunity to Newell’s Old Boys to take a 2-0 victory – still, that did not prevent “the Genoese” from regaining the title in 2022.

Predictions



Bookmakers do not believe in the intrigue in the following battle. We bet that Boca Juniors will be able to win at the home arena (odd: 1.88).

