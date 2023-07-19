RU RU
Main Predictions Boca Juniors vs Newell’s Old Boys predictions and betting tips on July 25, 2023

Boca Juniors vs Newell’s Old Boys predictions and betting tips on July 25, 2023

Boca Juniors Boca Juniors
Liga Profesional Argentina 24 july 2023, 20:30 Boca Juniors - Newell's Old Boys
-
- : -
Argentina,
Newell's Old Boys Newell's Old Boys
Match details Н2Н Tournament table Prediction
Prediction on game Win Boca Juniors
Odds: 1.88

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 4.50
Bet now

On July 25, Estadio Alberto J. Armando (Buenos Aires) will host the match of the 26th round of the Liga Profesional, in which Boca Juniors will compete with Newell’s Old Boys. The battle will start at 02:30 CET.

Boca Juniors


The team is considered, along with the hated rival, River Plate, the main force in Argentine football. That fact was confirmed in the previous year by means of another victory in the Primera (moreover, “the Genoese” added other successes – the Diego Maradona Trophy and the Super Cup of the country). Still, nowadays, the grandee has lost its positions and, despite the replacement of mentors, it is impossible to achieve noticeable success again. Obviously, the Argentine club will try to save the reputation in the Copa Libertadores, where it won 4 matches and got 13 points in the group. Speaking about the championship, it tries to finish at least in the top third of the table. There was a lack of stability, but the team demonstrated, taking a number of victories, pretty good results in July. For instance, Gimnasia was defeated with a 3-1 score in La Plata.

Newell’s Old Boys


The club has repeatedly taken national championship titles. At the same time, the previous success was a decade ago there – that happened in the Final of 2013. Nowadays, having a glorious history, “the Lepers” are only the middle peasants of the Argentine championship. For example, the previous season brought the 11th place. Approximately the same level, in the middle of the standings, is typical for the team now. The place, where the Argentine club is shining, is in the Copa Sudamericana. First, it won 5 matches and only then, at the end, complacently limited itself by a home 1-1 score in the battle against Audax Italiano there, which did not prevent from winning in the quartet. At the same time, the Primera brings a relative balance between victories, draws and defeats. The confrontation with Atletico Tucuman ended in a home draw without goals – 0-0.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Boca Juniors had been unbeaten in 10 consecutive games. And only the previous autumn gave an opportunity to Newell’s Old Boys to take a 2-0 victory – still, that did not prevent “the Genoese” from regaining the title in 2022.

Predictions


Bookmakers do not believe in the intrigue in the following battle. We bet that Boca Juniors will be able to win at the home arena (odd: 1.88).

Prediction on game Win Boca Juniors
Odds: 1.88

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 4.50
Bet now
Steven Perez Steven Perez Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Prediction for Birkirkara vs Maribor 20 July 2023 Europa Conference League Today, 11:00 Prediction for Birkirkara vs Maribor 20 July 2023 Birkirkara Odds: 1.9 Maribor Recommended 1xBet
Prediction for Paide vs B-36 20 July 2023 Europa Conference League Today, 11:30 Prediction for Paide vs B-36 20 July 2023 Paide Linnameeskond Odds: 2.3 B36 Torshavn Bet now 1xBet
Prediction for Milsami vs Panevezys 20 July 2023 Europa Conference League Today, 12:00 Prediction for Milsami vs Panevezys 20 July 2023 FC Milsami Orhei Odds: 1.7 FK Panevezys Bet now MelBet
Prediction for Honka vs Tobol 20 July 2023 Europa Conference League Today, 12:00 Prediction for Honka vs Tobol 20 July 2023 Honka Odds: 1.65 Tobol Kostanay Recommended 1xBet
Prediction for San Martin vs Velez 20 July 2023 Copa Argentina Today, 12:45 Prediction for San Martin vs Velez 20 July 2023 San Martin San Juan Odds: 1.8 Velez Sarsfield Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:00 Mbappe at Real Madrid: the Frenchman's salary and the date of his debut have been announced Football news Today, 05:00 Martino revealed how Messi has changed after big wins with the national team Football news Today, 03:00 Neymar revealed after which defeat he cried for five days Football news Today, 02:00 Chelsea destroyed the opponent in the first match under the leadership of Pochettino Football news Today, 01:00 With Havertz's debut goal: Arsenal defeat MLS team Football news Yesterday, 14:55 Liverpool captain close to joining Saudi Arabian club Football news Yesterday, 14:42 Liverpool respond to Luis Diaz offer for €50m Football news Yesterday, 14:30 Man City leader close to joining Al Ahly Football news Yesterday, 14:15 Barcelona close to signing Atlético striker Football news Yesterday, 13:55 PSG are going to issue an ultimatum to Mbappe
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Birkirkara vs Maribor 20 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Paide vs B-36 20 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Milsami vs Panevezys 20 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Honka vs Tobol 20 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for San Martin vs Velez 20 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Levadia vs Zhilina 20 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Dinamo Batumi vs Tirana 20 July 2023 Football Today Zimbru vs La Fiorita predictions and betting tips on July 20, 2023 Football Today Dila Gori vs Dunajská Streda predictions and betting tips on July 20, 2023 Football Today Dinamo Batumi vs KF Tirana predictions and betting tips on July 20, 2023