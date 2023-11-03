RU RU NG NG
Boca Juniors vs Fluminense prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Boca Juniors vs Fluminense prediction
Boca Juniors Boca Juniors
Copa Libertadores 04 nov 2023, 16:00 Boca Juniors - Fluminense
-
- : -
International,
Fluminense Fluminense
Review Н2Н Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
The final match of the Copa Libertadores will take place on November 4. The Argentine “Boca Juniors” and the Brazilian “Fluminense” will meet in it. These teams deserve to win the tournament, but the trophy will go to the best.

Boca Juniors

The Argentine team is not the favorite of the match, according to bookmakers. In general, we can agree with this, because “Boca” did not go through the tournament as easily as their opponents in the final did.

In the national championship, things are not going well for one of the most titled clubs in Argentina. After 11 rounds played, they scored 11 points and are in tenth place in the standings.

Fluminense

The Brazilian club is going through a pleasant time, but things are going well only in the international arena, while they have no success in the national championship

Reaching the final of the most prestigious club tournament in South America is already a great success, but Fluminense is unlikely to be happy with second place and will only play to win.

In the Brazilian Championship, Fluminense is in eighth place and this is clearly not what the fans and club bosses expected from the team.

Statistics and prediction for the match

The last time Boca and Fluminense met was 11 years ago, in the 2012 season. Then, as part of the Libertadores Cup, they met at the group stage and in the quarterfinals and played four matches. Boca won two matches with one draw and one victory for the Brazilians.

In the finals, the cost of a mistake is very high, which means the teams will play extremely carefully. It seems to me that we will not see football with a large number of goals, which means I will bet on a total of less than 2.5 for 1.60.

