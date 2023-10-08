Blackpool vs Liverpool U21 prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.58 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Set within the group stage of the EFL Trophy, Blackpool prepares to host Liverpool's prodigious U21 side. The encounter is slated for Tuesday, October 10th at Bloomfield Road, with the kickoff orchestrated for 20:00 Central European Time.

Blackpool

A mere 12 years ago, Blackpool had a fleeting dalliance with the English Premier League, lasting a singular campaign. Historically, the Tangerines have never sustained their Premier League tenure beyond a season. Currently navigating the realms of League One, Blackpool's recent demotion from the Championship epitomizes their habitual oscillation between divisions. Presently, they find solace mid-table, amassing 16 points from 11 fixtures. In their EFL Trophy campaign, they managed to eclipse Barrow in the inaugural round.

Liverpool U21

Liverpool's U21 ensemble competes in Premier League 2, a domain dominated by the reserve outfits of English football's elite. This term, after six skirmishes, they've annexed the fifth spot, boasting an impressive haul of 15 goals and accumulating 13 points. Their EFL Trophy journey saw them triumph over Morecambe in the preliminary phase.

Engaging Tidbits and Historical Duels

Liverpool U21 has showcased their offensive prowess in 13 consecutive matches. Blackpool, on their home turf, has maintained a scoring streak over their last three outings. A novelty awaits, as these sides have never previously locked horns.

Prediction

While the bookmakers lean towards the home side, gauging the form of both contingents, a wager on both teams to find the net seems compelling.