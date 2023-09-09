RU RU NG NG
Belgium Belgium
European Championship 12 sep 2023, 14:45 Belgium - Estonia
-
- : -
International, Brussels, Koning Boudewijnstadion
Estonia Estonia
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-2.5)
Odds: 1.86

On September 12, King Baudouin Stadium (Brusel) will host the match of the 6th round of the Euro 2024 Qualification, in which Belgium will compete with Estonia. The battle will start at 20:45 CET.

Belgium


The team set its all-historical record, becoming the bronze medallist of the World Cup, in 2018. Still, it was followed by the failure, without overcoming the group stage, scandals in the locker room and the obvious resignation of Roberto Martinez and his coaching staff, in November-December 2022. Many write that “the Red Devils” have passed their peak and some players, led by Eden Hazard, have already “given up”. On the other hand, Domenico Tedesco received enough potential to at least qualify. And it was confirmed quite successfully, although there were some misfires. The team finished the home battle against Austria only with a 1-1 score in June. And it won the match with Azerbaijan, albeit on the away field – that success was a rather modest one, it happened thanks to Carrasco’s only goal.

Estonia


The team was relatively good at one time. And it’s not for nothing that it managed to get into the play-offs at the peak (although it lost there). The current generation has “sunk” to the point where the team lost the so-called “registration” in the League C of the Nations League in the previous season. Speaking about the new qualification, it expectedly started in a pretty weak way – there happened a home draw in the struggle with Azerbaijan. “The Balts” lost all other matches, as expected, either with battles, as in Austria, where they took the lead, but the final 1-2 score was reached in the 88th minute of the game, or devastatingly, when they conceded three times in the home match against Belgium. As for the confrontation with Sweden, the team kept the gates “locked” for just over a quarter of an hour. “The Scandinavians” were leading with a 3-0 score by the break. And the favourite added a couple more unanswered goals in the second half.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Estonia was able to beat Belgium in 2009. Still, all the other 8 head-to-head matches, including the battle in June, ended in victories for “the Red Devils”.

Predictions


Bookmakers can only argue about how confidently the favourite of the pair will win. Maybe the Belgians won’t be able to cause such a defeat as the Swedes, but they should win at the home arena with “a -2.5 goal handicap” (odd: 1.86).

Steven Perez Steven Perez Dailysports expert
