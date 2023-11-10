RU RU NG NG
Bayern vs Heidenheim prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Bayern Munich vs FC Heidenheim prediction
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich
Bundesliga Germany 11 nov 2023, 09:30 Bayern Munich - FC Heidenheim
-
- : -
Germany, Munich, Allianz Arena
FC Heidenheim FC Heidenheim
Prediction on game W1(-3)
Odds: 1.67

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the 11th round of the German championship, a match will take place between the Bayern and Heidenheim teams. The meeting will take place on November 11.

Bayern

Based on the results of ten rounds played, the German champion ranks second in the table, losing the lead to Bayer. At the same time, the difference in points between the teams is gradually decreasing.

At the moment, the Munich side have only two draws, both against opponents from the top of the standings.

By the way, in games with rivals such as Heidenheim, Bayern has no right to lose points and there is no doubt that this time they will also win.

The team's successes are not only limited to the German championship, they have already guaranteed themselves a place in the knockout stages of the Champions League and can relax.

Heidenheim

This team is playing for the first time in the Bundesliga, but to the surprise of many it shows good results.

In their debut season, they managed to get three victories, including a victory over Stuttgart, which is in the leading group, in the last match.

After ten rounds played, this modest team is in 13th place and already has a confident lead in points from the relegation zone.

It is important to note that Heidenheim’s away game has not been very successful so far, because they scored only one point there.

Match prediction and statistics

Bayern have scored 2.5 goals in their last 14 matches. In addition, the German champion won the last 4 matches.

Of course, Bayern is the clear favorite, and Heidenheim is unlikely to have the opportunity to surprise. I will bet on the victory of the Munich team with a handicap of -3 for odds of 1.67.

