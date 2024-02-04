Bastia vs Ajaccio prediction and betting tips on February 5, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 2.39 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On the 5th of February, Bastia and Ajaccio will contest their encounter in the second French division. Read the match prediction for these opponents on the pages of our resource.

Bastia

This season, Bastia's performance has not been optimal, currently occupying the 16th position in the championship. They narrowly outpace two competitors in the relegation zone based on additional indicators. In the last round, the team suffered a 1-3 defeat to the outsider Valenciennes, marking their third loss in four confrontations. It is worth noting that Bastia has a game in hand, presenting an opportunity to slightly distance themselves from their rivals.

Ajaccio

The "Bears" are positioned eighth in the championship, trailing the top 5 by just two points. However, the team has a game in hand, making victory in this encounter crucial. In the last round, Ajaccio overcame Concarneau with a score of 1-0 at home, securing the only goal late in the first half. This success allowed the team to break a two-game losing streak. While Ajaccio cannot boast stability, their chances of promotion remain intact.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the first round, Ajaccio secured a home victory with a score of 2-0. Both goals were scored while the hosts held a numerical advantage, having an extra player throughout the entire second half.

Ajaccio struggles on the road with 7 defeats in 11 matches, managing only two victories.

Bastia has only lost three matches out of 11 on their home turf.

Prediction for Bastia vs Ajaccio

Initially, bookmakers gave both opponents identical chances of success, but the odds for the home team slightly decreased later. An intense battle is anticipated, with the outcome unpredictable. Therefore, it is crucial to capitalize on scoring opportunities. We consider a bet on both teams scoring to be promising in this context.