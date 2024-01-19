RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Bahrain vs Malaysia prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024

Bahrain vs Malaysia prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Bahrain vs Malaysia prediction
Bahrain Bahrain
Asian Cup 20 jan 2024, 09:30 Bahrain - Malaysia
-
- : -
International, Doha, Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium
Malaysia Malaysia
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.75

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the match of the second round of the group stage of the Asian Cup, the Bahrain team will play against the Malaysian team. These teams were defeated in the first round and failure in this round will leave them out of the tournament. The meeting will take place on January 21, 2024.

Bahrain

In the first round they had a chance to play against one of the contenders for the title, the South Korean team; that meeting ended in the victory of a strong opponent with a score of 3:1. Note that the hopes of the Bahrain team were killed by a hat-trick by Lee Kang-in (56', 69', 85').

This has dropped Bahrain to bottom of the table, but a win against Malaysia could put them back not only in contention for a knockout spot, but also in contention for top spot in the group.

In the final match of the quartet they will play against Jordan.

Malaysia

In the first round game, the Malaysians met with Jordan and were defeated with a score of 1:2. In that game, Musa Tamari scored a double (18', 85') and it was he who brought victory to his team.

The Tigers have looked very good in attack in recent games and there is an opinion that they will score in the next game as well. They have nothing to lose - they only need a victory, although a draw could preserve their chances of reaching the playoffs.

In the final round they will play against South Korea, and it will be very difficult to score points there.

Personal meetings

The last official meeting was a friendly match in 2022 and Bahrain won 2:1.

Prediction for the match Bahrain - Malaysia

Bahrain are likely to take control of the game, but the Malaysians will fight and could score a prestige goal. I'm betting on the outcome that both will score.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.75

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Sampdoria vs Parma Calcio 1913 prediction Serie B Italy Today, 14:30 Sampdoria vs Parma prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Sampdoria Odds: 1.79 Parma Calcio 1913 Recommended 22Bet
Bergerac Perigord vs Lyon prediction Coupe de France Today, 14:45 Bergerac Perigord vs Lyon prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Bergerac Perigord Odds: 1.55 Lyon Bet now 1xBet
Jordan vs South Korea prediction Asian Cup 20 jan 2024, 06:30 South Korea vs Jordan prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Jordan Odds: 1.6 South Korea Bet now MelBet
Rayo Vallecano vs Las Palmas prediction LaLiga Spain 20 jan 2024, 08:00 Rayo Vallecano vs Las Palmas prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Rayo Vallecano Odds: 1.63 Las Palmas Recommended 1xBet
Algeria vs Burkina Faso prediction Africa Cup of Nations 20 jan 2024, 09:00 Algeria vs Burkina Faso prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Algeria Odds: 1.72 Burkina Faso Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:52 The first sensation at the Asian Cup. The main favourite of the tournament suffered defeats Football news Today, 08:40 Tottenham has entered the race for the young Norwegian Football news Today, 08:23 Clubs from the top European leagues are competing for the Polish wonderkid Tennis news Today, 08:17 The world's fifth racket player confidently made it to the 1/8 finals of the Australian Open Football news Today, 07:43 Newcastle has responded to the interest in their leader from a top club Football news Today, 07:33 Shakhtar bought the Brazilian and announced his transfer with a scene from Home Alone Football news Today, 07:26 The former PSG winger has made a decision regarding his future club Football news Today, 07:08 Wasn't out of work for long. Mourinho has agreed a deal with a new club Football news Today, 06:40 Al Nassr wants to get rid of the African starlet Tennis news Today, 06:03 Djokovic advanced to the Australian Open 1/8 finals in three sets
Sport Predictions
Football Today Sampdoria vs Parma prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football Today Bergerac Perigord vs Lyon prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 South Korea vs Jordan prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Rayo Vallecano vs Las Palmas prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Algeria vs Burkina Faso prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Heidenheim vs Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Bochum vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Bahrain vs Malaysia prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 FC Koln vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Queens Park Rangers vs Millwall prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024