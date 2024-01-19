Bahrain vs Malaysia prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.75 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the match of the second round of the group stage of the Asian Cup, the Bahrain team will play against the Malaysian team. These teams were defeated in the first round and failure in this round will leave them out of the tournament. The meeting will take place on January 21, 2024.

Bahrain

In the first round they had a chance to play against one of the contenders for the title, the South Korean team; that meeting ended in the victory of a strong opponent with a score of 3:1. Note that the hopes of the Bahrain team were killed by a hat-trick by Lee Kang-in (56', 69', 85').

This has dropped Bahrain to bottom of the table, but a win against Malaysia could put them back not only in contention for a knockout spot, but also in contention for top spot in the group.

In the final match of the quartet they will play against Jordan.

Malaysia

In the first round game, the Malaysians met with Jordan and were defeated with a score of 1:2. In that game, Musa Tamari scored a double (18', 85') and it was he who brought victory to his team.

The Tigers have looked very good in attack in recent games and there is an opinion that they will score in the next game as well. They have nothing to lose - they only need a victory, although a draw could preserve their chances of reaching the playoffs.

In the final round they will play against South Korea, and it will be very difficult to score points there.

Personal meetings

The last official meeting was a friendly match in 2022 and Bahrain won 2:1.

Prediction for the match Bahrain - Malaysia

Bahrain are likely to take control of the game, but the Malaysians will fight and could score a prestige goal. I'm betting on the outcome that both will score.