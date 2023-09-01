Prediction on game Win Bahia Odds: 2.09 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On September 4, Arena Fonte Nova (Salvador) will host the match of the 22nd round of the Brazilian Serie A, in which Bahia will compete with Vasco da Gama. The battle will start at 00:30 CET.

Bahia



The club at one time even became the champion of the country a couple of times. Still, this is a team that mainly plays in the Serie B. It returned from there once again at the end of 2022, from the 4th place. “The Tricolor” was considered as an outsider of the division and, generally speaking, it performs there, demonstrating not hopeless, but rather weak statistics. Even having taken the victories in two previous home matches, against America Mineiro and Red Bull Bragantino (the latest one was defeated with a devastating 4-0 score), it is only possible to “cling” to the so-called “borderline”, the 16th place. At the same time, the club has got 21 points, which is exactly 1 on average per match, in the Serie A – as a result, ambitious Santos is overcome, with equality in points, only due to additional indicators. The whole struggle for survival will be ahead, and it will obviously be extremely sharp and stubborn.

Vasco da Gama



The team, even taking into account its fame and popularity, has been spending more and more time in the second division of the country in recent years. “The Admirals” went up to the Brasileiro once again a year ago, in 2022. The starting segment of the elite division was not bad: the club began with an away victory over Atletico Mineiro with an away 2-1 score, and it lost only once in five matches. Still, then the lion’s share of the rounds was lost. It seems that the team finally managed to find its game in August – it won 2 home battles in a row with the same 1-0 score and reached a 1-1 draw on the field of Red Bull Bragantino. Then, firstly, it lost again, with a 0-1 result to Palmeiras, and, secondly, the popular team has got only 16 points – it is clearly “stuck” in the relegation zone, 5 points behind Bahia. If the team lose now, the chances of survival will be shortened.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Speaking about the previous Serie B, the teams exchanged home victories. Bahia issued an away 1-0 score in May after the mutual promotion to the Brasileiro.

Predictions



Bookmakers believe that being in the struggle for survival, “the Tricolor” will take the maximum again. We recommend agreeing and betting on the victory of the hosts (odd: 2.09).

