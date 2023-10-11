Austria vs Belgium prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023

Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.82 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Austria and Belgium will play in the Euro qualifying tournament on October 13, 2023. This will be a meeting of the leaders of Group F and victory in this game of one of the teams will guarantee a place in the final Euro tournament.

Austria

In the first match between the Austrians on the road they were able to resist the main favorite of the group. It ended in a 1:1 draw. Both teams won the remaining four games and had a total of 13 points. Austria is now in second place, behind Belgium on goal difference.

The third place in the group is occupied by the Swedish team, already seven points behind and having only theoretical chances of second place.

Belgium

As we already wrote, the Belgian team did not show itself as a favorite in the first match with the Austrians. Now the Belgians should be wary as the Austrians are even stronger at home.

In any case, it is very important for both Belgium and Austria to win in order to qualify for the final Euro tournament from first place.

Prediction for the game Austria – Belgium

In 15 head-to-head meetings, Austria has a total advantage. They have won nine times to Belgium's two. Austria is ranked 25th by FIFA and Belgium is ranked 5th.

The Belgians are the favorites of the match, judging by the bookmakers' forecasts. But it’s worth remembering that this meeting is important for both teams and you can hardly expect a spectacular game here.

Both teams performed very well defensively and rarely conceded goals. I will bet on a total of less than 2.5 goals for odds of 1.82.