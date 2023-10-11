RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Austria vs Belgium prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023

Austria vs Belgium prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Austria vs Belgium prediction
Austria Austria
European Championship 13 oct 2023, 14:45 Austria - Belgium
-
- : -
International, Vienna, Ernst Happel Stadion
Belgium Belgium
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.82

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

Austria and Belgium will play in the Euro qualifying tournament on October 13, 2023. This will be a meeting of the leaders of Group F and victory in this game of one of the teams will guarantee a place in the final Euro tournament.

Austria

In the first match between the Austrians on the road they were able to resist the main favorite of the group. It ended in a 1:1 draw. Both teams won the remaining four games and had a total of 13 points. Austria is now in second place, behind Belgium on goal difference.

The third place in the group is occupied by the Swedish team, already seven points behind and having only theoretical chances of second place.

Belgium

As we already wrote, the Belgian team did not show itself as a favorite in the first match with the Austrians. Now the Belgians should be wary as the Austrians are even stronger at home.

In any case, it is very important for both Belgium and Austria to win in order to qualify for the final Euro tournament from first place.

Prediction for the game Austria – Belgium

In 15 head-to-head meetings, Austria has a total advantage. They have won nine times to Belgium's two. Austria is ranked 25th by FIFA and Belgium is ranked 5th.

The Belgians are the favorites of the match, judging by the bookmakers' forecasts. But it’s worth remembering that this meeting is important for both teams and you can hardly expect a spectacular game here.

Both teams performed very well defensively and rarely conceded goals. I will bet on a total of less than 2.5 goals for odds of 1.82.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.82

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Latvia vs Armenia prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 European Championship 12 oct 2023, 12:00 Latvia vs Armenia prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Latvia Odds: 1.94 Armenia Recommended Мелбет
Sweden vs Moldova prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Friendly International 12 oct 2023, 13:00 Sweden vs Moldova prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Sweden Odds: 1.65 Moldova Bet now Мелбет
Cyprus vs Norway prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 European Championship 12 oct 2023, 14:45 Cyprus vs Norway prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Cyprus Odds: 1.67 Norway Bet now Мелбет
Faroe islands vs Poland prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 European Championship 12 oct 2023, 14:45 Faroe islands vs Poland prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Faroe Islands Odds: 1.7 Poland Recommended Мелбет
Croatia vs Türkiye prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 European Championship 12 oct 2023, 14:45 Croatia vs Türkiye prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Croatia Odds: 1.66 Turkiye Bet now 1xBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:32 Carlo Ancelotti has been awarded an honorary master's degree Football news Today, 14:00 Messi can play for Argentina in World Cup qualification matches Football news Today, 13:31 Another Juventus midfielder could face a suspension Football news Today, 12:47 Xabi Alonso may leave Bayer to work for Liverpool, Real Madrid, or Bayern Football news Today, 12:10 Napoli has been in contact with a former Juventus and Inter coach Football news Today, 11:43 Qataris are close to the purchase of Manchester United Football news Today, 11:05 The Ukrainian national team will play against Italy in Leverkusen Football news Today, 10:24 The winger from Liverpool is still a transfer target for Saudi clubs Football news Today, 09:46 Maguire responded to the criticism directed towards him Football news Today, 08:27 The Ajax legend spoke harshly about the team's failures
Sport Predictions
Football 12 oct 2023 Latvia vs Armenia prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football 12 oct 2023 Sweden vs Moldova prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football 12 oct 2023 Cyprus vs Norway prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football 12 oct 2023 Faroe islands vs Poland prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football 12 oct 2023 Croatia vs Türkiye prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football 12 oct 2023 Belarus vs Romania prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football 12 oct 2023 UC Dublin vs Bohemians prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football 12 oct 2023 Andorra vs. Kosovo prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football 12 oct 2023 Albania vs. Czech Republic prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football 12 oct 2023 England U21 vs Serbia U21 prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023