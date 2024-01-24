RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024

Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla prediction
Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid
Copa del Rey Spain 25 jan 2024, 15:00 Atletico Madrid - Sevilla
-
- : -
Spain, Madrid, Civitas Metropolitano
Sevilla Sevilla
Review Н2Н Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Atletico Madrid
Odds: 1.54
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the central football events on Thursday will be the clash between Atletico Madrid and Sevilla. The match forecast for these opponents has been crafted by our analysts.

Atletico Madrid

"Los Colchoneros" should be highly motivated in the cup, having progressed to the quarterfinals by eliminating Real Madrid, winning 4-2 in overtime. After such an achievement, losing to a weakened Sevilla would not be a dignified outcome. In La Liga, Atletico is currently in fourth place, not actively competing for the title. It would be wise for them to maintain their position in the top quartet, especially with Athletic Bilbao trailing in additional indicators, despite having played one more match. In the last round, Atletico managed to defeat Granada 1-0 away. While performing well this season, Atletico lacks consistency. Aspilicueta, Vitolo, and Lemar will miss this match due to injuries.

Sevilla

Sevilla has been struggling in various competitions. In their Champions League group, the team finished last, leading to their elimination from the tournament. In La Liga, they are currently in 17th place, just one point above the relegation zone. The team faced a 1-5 defeat against Girona in the last league match, marking their fourth consecutive league loss. The Spanish Cup is now their only opportunity to shine, although the expectations are not high. Gudelj, Luka Bakio, and Salas are doubtful for the match due to injuries.

Head-to-Head History

The teams have already met this season, approximately a month ago, with Atletico securing a 1-0 home victory.

Match Prediction for Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla

The Spanish Cup presents a good opportunity for both teams to compete for a trophy, and they are likely to approach this match with determination. Atletico Madrid appears to be in better form this season, and being at home adds to their advantage. For Sevilla, this match is crucial as a chance to showcase themselves. We consider a straight victory for the home team as a viable bet in this fixture.

Prediction on game Win Atletico Madrid
Odds: 1.54
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Golden State Warriors vs Atalanta Hawks prediction NBA Today, 21:00 Golden State Warriors vs Atalanta Hawks prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Golden State Warriors Odds: 1.61 Atalanta Hawks Recommended Linebet
Coco Gauff vs Arina Sabalenka prediction Australian Open 25 jan 2024, 03:30 Coco Gauff vs Arina Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Coco Gauff Odds: 1.71 Arina Sabalenka Bet now 1хБет
South East Melbourne vs Sydney prediction NBL 25 jan 2024, 03:30 South East Melbourne vs Sydney prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 South East Melbourne Odds: 1.99 Sydney Bet now 1хБет
Melbourne City FC vs Adelaide United prediction A-League Men Australia 25 jan 2024, 03:45 Melbourne City vs Adelaide United prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Melbourne City FC Odds: 1.97 Adelaide United Recommended Мелбет
Diana Yastremska vs Zheng Qinwen prediction Australian Open 25 jan 2024, 05:00 Diana Yastremska vs Zheng Qinwen prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Odds: 1.79 Bet now 1хБет
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 18:07 Athletic Bilbao defeated Barcelona and reached the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 17:17 Arsenal will compete for Osimhen; Ivory Coast has replaced head coaсh. Daily Digest for Januаry 24 Football news Today, 17:15 Carabao Cup 2023-2024: results, fixtures and dates for each round Football news Today, 17:10 All participants in the Playoff Round AFCON 2023 Football news Today, 17:05 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 17:01 Morocco wins and DR Congo draws. Results of Group F in the AFCON Football news Today, 16:55 Liverpool advanced to the final of the Carabao Cup Football news Today, 16:50 They played golf and chess. Hazard met with a ball boy he hit 11 years ago Football news Today, 16:28 Bayern Munich emerged victorious against Union Berlin in a rescheduled Bundesliga match Football news Today, 15:58 Tottenham vs Manchester City: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream & TV channel
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Golden State Warriors vs Atalanta Hawks prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Tennis 25 jan 2024 Coco Gauff vs Arina Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Basketball 25 jan 2024 South East Melbourne vs Sydney prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Football 25 jan 2024 Melbourne City vs Adelaide United prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Tennis 25 jan 2024 Diana Yastremska vs Zheng Qinwen prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Football 25 jan 2024 South Korea vs Malaysia prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Football 25 jan 2024 Jordan vs Bahrain prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Football 25 jan 2024 Saudi Arabia vs Thailand prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Football 25 jan 2024 Kyrgyzstan vs Oman prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Football 25 jan 2024 Bournemouth vs Swansea City prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024