Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024

One of the central football events on Thursday will be the clash between Atletico Madrid and Sevilla. The match forecast for these opponents has been crafted by our analysts.

Atletico Madrid

"Los Colchoneros" should be highly motivated in the cup, having progressed to the quarterfinals by eliminating Real Madrid, winning 4-2 in overtime. After such an achievement, losing to a weakened Sevilla would not be a dignified outcome. In La Liga, Atletico is currently in fourth place, not actively competing for the title. It would be wise for them to maintain their position in the top quartet, especially with Athletic Bilbao trailing in additional indicators, despite having played one more match. In the last round, Atletico managed to defeat Granada 1-0 away. While performing well this season, Atletico lacks consistency. Aspilicueta, Vitolo, and Lemar will miss this match due to injuries.

Sevilla

Sevilla has been struggling in various competitions. In their Champions League group, the team finished last, leading to their elimination from the tournament. In La Liga, they are currently in 17th place, just one point above the relegation zone. The team faced a 1-5 defeat against Girona in the last league match, marking their fourth consecutive league loss. The Spanish Cup is now their only opportunity to shine, although the expectations are not high. Gudelj, Luka Bakio, and Salas are doubtful for the match due to injuries.

Head-to-Head History

The teams have already met this season, approximately a month ago, with Atletico securing a 1-0 home victory.

Match Prediction for Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla

The Spanish Cup presents a good opportunity for both teams to compete for a trophy, and they are likely to approach this match with determination. Atletico Madrid appears to be in better form this season, and being at home adds to their advantage. For Sevilla, this match is crucial as a chance to showcase themselves. We consider a straight victory for the home team as a viable bet in this fixture.