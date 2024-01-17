RU RU NG NG KE KE
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid prediction
Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid
Copa del Rey Spain 18 jan 2024, 15:30 Atletico Madrid - Real Madrid
Spain,
Real Madrid Real Madrid
Review Н2Н Tournament grid
On January 18th, a highly anticipated battle is scheduled between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid. The match forecast has been compiled by our specialists.

Atletico Madrid

The "Mattress Makers" haven't impressed with consistent results this season, currently sitting in fifth place in La Liga, trailing the top quartet by 3 points. In the last round, Atletico suffered a 3-4 defeat against Girona on the road, despite outplaying their opponents. Under Simeone's guidance, the team leans towards a more attacking style, a shift from the previously emphasized defensive approach. Recently, Atletico missed the chance to claim the Spanish Super Cup, bowing out in the semifinals.

For Atletico, the national cup represents practically the only chance to secure silverware this season, as their prospects in the Champions League seem challenging to believe in for a deep run.

Real Madrid

Everything is going smoothly for the "Galacticos." The team comfortably won their Champions League group and currently stands second in La Liga, trailing the leaders by just one point, with a game in hand. Recently, Real Madrid clinched the Spanish Super Cup, triumphing over arch-rivals Barcelona in the final with a convincing 4-1 scoreline, featuring a hat-trick from Vinicius.

In the upcoming match, Andriy Lunin will be in goal, as Kepa has conceded three goals in each of the two previous matches, displaying unconvincing form.

Head-to-head statistics

The teams have already faced each other twice this season. The most recent encounter took place a week ago, concluding with a thrilling and fair 5-3 victory for Real Madrid in overtime during the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup. Another match in the league ended with Atletico winning 3-1 at their home stadium.

Match Prediction for Atletico Madrid – Real Madrid

We are in for a great derby where bookmakers hesitate to pick a clear favorite. Real Madrid has looked better than their opponents in recent matches, although Atletico knows how to achieve results. Despite this being a worthy final, only a quarterfinal spot is at stake. Both clubs have demonstrated a prolific style of football in their head-to-head encounters this season, so we expect plenty of goals once again. The prediction is for a total of over 2.5 goals scored.

