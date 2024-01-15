RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Athletic Bilbao vs Alaves prediction and betting tips on January 16, 2024

Athletic Bilbao vs Alaves prediction and betting tips on January 16, 2024

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Athletic Club vs Deportivo Alaves prediction
Athletic Club Athletic Club
Copa del Rey Spain Today, 15:00 Athletic Club - Deportivo Alaves
Finished
2 : 0
Spain,
Deportivo Alaves Deportivo Alaves
Asier Villalibre
28’ 60’
Review Match details Lineup Н2Н Tournament grid
Prediction on game Both teams to score - No
Odds: 1.75

Athletic Bilbao and Alaves will compete for reaching the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey. Teams perform in the national championship with varying degrees of success, but quite often cup matches end with unpredictable results. This meeting will take place on January 16, 2024.

Athletic Bilbao

In their last match of the championship, Athletic Bilbao played Real Sociedad and achieved a difficult victory with a score of 2:1.

Now Athletic Bilbao will compete for a place in the quarterfinals of the national cup with a team that represents the bottom of the standings.

In Athletic's recent matches, there has been a noticeable tendency towards clean sheets. Interestingly, in four of the last five matches, Athletic Bilbao did not concede an own goal. At the same time, the team is on a streak of five wins in a row, which looks very impressive.

Alaves

The newcomer to the Spanish elite division is in 13th place in the standings and is still five points ahead of the relegation zone. Such results can be considered a great success, because in Example there is high competition.

In the last five matches, Alaves achieved two wins and two defeats. In the match of the last round of the Spanish championship, the team beat Sevilla on the road, which came as a big surprise to many.

History of the confrontation

In the first round match of the championship, Athletic Bilbao beat Alaves away with a score of 2:0.

Prediction for the match Athletic Bilbao - Alaves

The Athletic, playing at their home stadium, San Mamés, will most likely seize the initiative and create a lot of danger at the opponent's goal. The guests, it seems to me, will be able to respond, but they are unlikely to score a goal.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - No
Odds: 1.75

