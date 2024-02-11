Arouca vs Porto prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 3 Odds: 1.59 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the framework of the 21st round of the Portuguese league, Arouca and Porto will clash, and our analysts have prepared a prediction for this encounter.

Arouca

After 20 rounds, Arouca holds a commendable eighth position in the Primeira Liga. The focus is not on the race for European qualification but rather on maintaining a solid mid-table position. The club significantly benefited from a streak of three victories, alleviating concerns about relegation. In the last round, they managed to secure a 2-1 away victory against Portimonense. Although their victories during this successful period came against lower-ranked opponents, they are nonetheless valuable.

Porto

The "Dragons" currently find themselves trailing in the championship race, sitting third in the league table. They are 6 points behind the leading Benfica and 4 points behind second-placed Sporting, albeit with a game in hand over the latter. In the last round, Porto dropped crucial points when they failed to defeat Rio Ave at home, resulting in a goalless draw. Their inability to convert opportunities was apparent, considering their significant advantage. With many matches ahead, it is imperative to avoid dropping points against seemingly less threatening opponents.

Interesting facts about the match and their head-to-head encounters

The first-leg encounter ended in a draw, with Porto equalizing in the 90+19 minute.

Porto boasts 7 wins in 10 away matches, with two losses and one draw.

Arouca's home record is unimpressive, with 3 wins, 5 losses, and two draws.

Arouca vs Porto Prediction

Even from the fixture list, it's evident that Porto are the favorites. However, Porto have already dropped points against this modest opponent earlier in the season, so they will strive not to repeat their mistakes. Expect a challenging yet perhaps not the most entertaining match from both teams. We consider a wager on under 3 goals as viable.