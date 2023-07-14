Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.66 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.15 Bet now

On July 17, Estadio Diego Armando Maradona (Buenos Aires) will host the match of the 25th round of the Liga Profesional, in which Argentinos Juniors will compete with Colon Santa Fe. The battle will start at 02:30 CET.

Argentinos Juniors



The team was finally able to recall its “golden” period of the first half of the 80s of the previous century in 2010 – it achieved the champion title in the Clausura (still, then the team was relegated to the second division of the country). Nowadays, “the Red Bugs” can be considered the middle peasant of the Primera, according to the 8th final place. The club even played in the Copa Libertadores and, having got 11 points there, advanced to the play-offs. At the same time, speaking about the inner arena, the position was slightly lost – 34 points after 24 matches give a possibility to stay only in the 11th position. Still, having taken 3 victories in June, “the World’s Seedbed” lost to Banfield with a 0-1 score and achieved two goalless draws – the home battle against Instituto and the away struggle with Barracas Central.

Colon Santa Fe



The club was able to make its only success by winning the Diego Armando Maradona Trophy in 2021. Speaking about the entire history of “Los Sabaleros”, there was only the vice-champion status of Argentina in the Clausura of 1997, and it is also reasonable to mention the defeat in the Copa Sudamericana in 2019. The previous season ended with the 25th place out of 28 participants in the Primera. The team from Santa Fe “hangs” almost at the same, extremely low level now. Moreover, after a 5-match unbeaten streak (a 1-0 score in the battle against Estudiantes and 4 draws), Marcelo Saralegui’s wards lost to Racing Avellaneda with a 0-4 score at the home arena and did not respond to a couple of goals, which were scored on the away field by the leader of the drawing, River Plate. And only the confrontation with Belgrano gave an opportunity to “catch” a point – there happened a home goalless draw.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Speaking about 4 previous matches, Argentinos Juniors managed to get 10 out of 12 possible points – 3 wins and a goalless draw in Santa Fe.

Predictions



Bookmakers consider the hosts to be the unconditional favourite of the following battle. Still, both Argentinos Juniors and Colon are not impressive, so, we bet on “total: under 2.5” (odd: 1.66).

