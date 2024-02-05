Ankaragücü vs Erzincan prediction and betting tips on February 6, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 2,5 Odds: 1.59 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the context of the Round of 16 of the Turkish Cup, the encounter between Ankaragücü and Erzincan is scheduled. Our analysts have formulated a prediction for the match involving these clubs.

Ankaragücü

The capital club is having a rather mediocre current season, occupying the 11th position in the league standings. In their last fixture, Ankaragücü played to a goalless draw at home against Sivasspor – a match that was truly evenly contested, thus the scoreline was equitable. The team cannot feel secure, as the gap from the relegation zone is only 5 points. The upcoming cup opponent is manageable, but playing half-heartedly is not an option.

Erzincan

The representative from the third-tier division does not distinguish itself in any particular way; even in Turkey, little is known about them. In their league, Erzincan currently holds the fourth position, which secures a spot in the playoffs where they can contend for promotion. In the last round, the team triumphed away against direct competitor Menemenspor with a score of 2-1. This victory marked their third in four matches. In the Turkish Cup, the club eliminated a top-tier representative, Adanademirspor, in an away match. The match ended 2-2 in regular time, and they prevailed in the penalty shootout.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

The two clubs have never faced each other before.

Ankaragücü leads the Super Lig in the number of drawn matches.

Erzincan has won 3 out of 4 encounters in their league.

Ankaragücü vs Erzincan Prediction

The elite representative plays on their home turf and is considered the undisputed favorite. Erzincan is certainly not afraid of Super Lig clubs, and the role of the underdog should not unsettle the visitors. Ankaragücü will face a formidable opponent ready to play on equal terms. We consider a wager on the total goals exceeding 2.5 to be a viable option.