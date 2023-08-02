RU RU
Main Predictions Anderlecht vs Antwerp predictions and betting tips on August 6, 2023

Anderlecht vs Antwerp predictions and betting tips on August 6, 2023

Anderlecht vs Antwerp predictions and betting tips on August 6, 2023
Anderlecht Anderlecht
Pro League Belgium 06 aug 2023, 07:30 Anderlecht - Royal Antwerp
-
- : -
Belgium, Anderlecht, Lotto Park
Royal Antwerp Royal Antwerp
Match details Н2Н Tournament table Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.93

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.15
Bet now

On August 6, Lotto Park (Anderlecht) will host the match of the 2nd round of the Jupiler Pro League, in which Anderlecht will compete with Antwerp. The battle will start at 13:30 CET.

Anderlecht


The club, as the fans believe, reached the lowest point last season. The historical grandee, which did not shine under the rule of Kompany in previous years, completely collapsed to the 11th place in the Jupiler Pro League after the departure of Vincent (who, by the way, brilliantly won the English Championship with Burnley). At the same time, the current coach, Brain Reamer, retained his position. It is reasonable to say that the management said goodbye to a number of players, including Mykhailichenko, who, however, spent the previous season on loan at Shakhtar. Having found a good reinforcement, including among the newcomers like Dupe, Lodewijk and especially Dolberg who stands apart, “the Purple and Whites” started badly the new season: they did not respond to the goals of Royal Union, which scored in each of the halves, and eventually lost with a 0-2 score. This time, the opponent will not be easier, and it is not guaranteed that the home field factor will seriously affect the game.

Antwerp


The team has been playing under the rule of Mark van Bommel since the previous year. The invitation of the cult midfielder with an extremely controversial coaching reputation was insisted on by his fellow countryman, Overmars, who had recently moved to Belgium, not without scandal. This tandem brought the maximum, if we speak about the current stage, result. “The Great Old” was able to get the so-called “golden double”, including winning the first championship title since 1957. And the new season began with the taking the Super Cup trophy, however, modest Mechelen was resisting to the very last minute: the opponent bounced back after the conceded goal, reached a 1-1 draw until a protracted penalty shoot-out and lost only there. Speaking about the new season, the leader started with a home battle against Cercle Brugge and minimally, but won.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Anderlecht, after the defeats of 2021, plays with Antwerp in a pretty successful way. There were 3 victories in a row and the previous season, which is considered as an unsuccessful one, brought for “the Purple and Whites” two draws with the future champion.

Predictions


Bookmakers consider the rivals to be equal. Still, the guests are clearly more impressive, so, we bet on them with “a 0 goal handicap” (odd: 1.93).

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.93

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.15
Bet now
Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Hertha vs Wehen predictions and betting tips on August 4, 2023 2. Bundesliga Germany Today, 12:30 Hertha vs Wehen predictions and betting tips on August 4, 2023 Hertha Berlin Odds: 1.61 Wehen Wiesbaden Recommended BetWinner
Прогноз на матч Фейеноорд" встретится с ПСВ 4 августа 2023 года Netherlands Super Cup Today, 14:00 Feyenoord vs PSV predictions and betting tips on August 4, 2023 Feyenoord Odds: 1.78 PSV Eindhoven Bet now MelBet
Standard Liège vs Royal Union predictions and betting tips on August 4, 2023 Pro League Belgium Today, 14:45 Standard Liège vs Royal Union predictions and betting tips on August 4, 2023 Standard Liege Odds: 2.09 Union St.Gilloise Bet now Linebet
Sheffield Wednesday vs Southampton predictions and betting tips on August 4, 2023 Championship England Today, 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday vs Southampton predictions and betting tips on August 4, 2023 Sheffield Wednesday Odds: 1.78 Southampton Recommended 1xBet
Prediction for Daegu vs Ulsan Hyundai 5 August 2023 K-League 1 South Korea 05 aug 2023, 06:30 Prediction for Daegu vs Ulsan Hyundai 5 August 2023 Daegu FC Odds: 1.99 Ulsan Hyundai Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:44 Chelsea sign France defender Football news Today, 05:00 President of Marseille spoke about the Ukrainian Malinovsky Football news Today, 04:00 PSG respond to Luis Enrique sacking rumors Football news Today, 03:00 Arteta told when Zinchenko will return to the game Football news Yesterday, 22:53 Klopp almost lashed out at Liverpool fans Football news Yesterday, 16:43 Dynamo Kyiv recognized the opponent in the 3rd round of the Conference League qualification Football news Yesterday, 16:34 Barcelona may sign top defender Football news Yesterday, 16:27 AC Milan could buy experienced Barcelona defender Football news Yesterday, 16:20 PSG head coach may leave the club just a month after the appointment Football news Yesterday, 16:15 "Vorskla" in disgrace flew out of the League of Conferences
Sport Predictions
Football Today Hertha vs Wehen predictions and betting tips on August 4, 2023 Football Today Feyenoord vs PSV predictions and betting tips on August 4, 2023 Football Today Standard Liège vs Royal Union predictions and betting tips on August 4, 2023 Football Today Sheffield Wednesday vs Southampton predictions and betting tips on August 4, 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Daegu vs Ulsan Hyundai 5 August 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Elversberg vs Hansa 5 August 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Bristol City vs Preston North End 5 August 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Genk vs Eupen 5 August 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Watford vs QPR 5 August 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Middlesbrough vs Millwall 5 August 2023