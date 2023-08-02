Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.93 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.15 Bet now

On August 6, Lotto Park (Anderlecht) will host the match of the 2nd round of the Jupiler Pro League, in which Anderlecht will compete with Antwerp. The battle will start at 13:30 CET.

Anderlecht



The club, as the fans believe, reached the lowest point last season. The historical grandee, which did not shine under the rule of Kompany in previous years, completely collapsed to the 11th place in the Jupiler Pro League after the departure of Vincent (who, by the way, brilliantly won the English Championship with Burnley). At the same time, the current coach, Brain Reamer, retained his position. It is reasonable to say that the management said goodbye to a number of players, including Mykhailichenko, who, however, spent the previous season on loan at Shakhtar. Having found a good reinforcement, including among the newcomers like Dupe, Lodewijk and especially Dolberg who stands apart, “the Purple and Whites” started badly the new season: they did not respond to the goals of Royal Union, which scored in each of the halves, and eventually lost with a 0-2 score. This time, the opponent will not be easier, and it is not guaranteed that the home field factor will seriously affect the game.

Antwerp



The team has been playing under the rule of Mark van Bommel since the previous year. The invitation of the cult midfielder with an extremely controversial coaching reputation was insisted on by his fellow countryman, Overmars, who had recently moved to Belgium, not without scandal. This tandem brought the maximum, if we speak about the current stage, result. “The Great Old” was able to get the so-called “golden double”, including winning the first championship title since 1957. And the new season began with the taking the Super Cup trophy, however, modest Mechelen was resisting to the very last minute: the opponent bounced back after the conceded goal, reached a 1-1 draw until a protracted penalty shoot-out and lost only there. Speaking about the new season, the leader started with a home battle against Cercle Brugge and minimally, but won.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Anderlecht, after the defeats of 2021, plays with Antwerp in a pretty successful way. There were 3 victories in a row and the previous season, which is considered as an unsuccessful one, brought for “the Purple and Whites” two draws with the future champion.

Predictions



Bookmakers consider the rivals to be equal. Still, the guests are clearly more impressive, so, we bet on them with “a 0 goal handicap” (odd: 1.93).

