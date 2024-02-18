RU RU NG NG
Amiens vs Bordeaux prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024

Amiens vs Bordeaux prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024

Amiens vs Bordeaux prediction
Amiens Amiens
Ligue 2 France 19 feb 2024, 14:45 Amiens - Bordeaux
-
- : -
France, Stade de la Licorne
Bordeaux Bordeaux
Prediction on game Total under 2,5

Odds: 1.63
Odds: 1.63

On the 19th of February, in the realm of the 25th round of France's Ligue 2, Amiens will face Bordeaux. Our analysts have formulated a prediction for the clash between these opponents.

Amiens

The "Unicorns" boast a lengthy history devoid of significant achievements, save for a solitary appearance in the French Cup final. This season has been one of fluctuating fortunes for Amiens; presently, they occupy the tenth position in the league table, trailing the top five by a mere 3 points, with a game in hand. In the last round, they suffered an away defeat at the hands of direct rival Caen, with a scoreline of 0-2. The team emphasizes defense, yet struggles in attack, having scored a mere 20 goals in 24 matches, a tally only surpassed by Valenciennes.

Bordeaux

The "Girondins" ply their trade in the second tier of French football, currently occupying a modest 14th place. They sit 4 points clear of the relegation zone and 7 points adrift of the top five, with a game in hand. Bordeaux has shown signs of improvement, securing 3 victories in their last four encounters. In the previous round, they triumphed over Grenoble, a representative of the top four, with a 1-0 scoreline. Bordeaux may yet be capable of a formidable surge, enabling them to contend for promotion.

Noteworthy Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

The first-leg encounter concluded with a home victory for Bordeaux, with a scoreline of 2-0. At home, Amiens has secured 5 victories, 6 draws, and suffered only two defeats. Bordeaux has succumbed to defeat in 7 out of 12 away matches, with 3 victories and 2 draws to their credit.

Amiens vs Bordeaux Prediction

Both teams are deemed to possess roughly equal chances of success, a sentiment we concur with. The match could culminate in any outcome. Neither club dazzles with phenomenal scoring prowess, thus, a spectacle of high-scoring football is not anticipated. Therefore, we consider a wager on under 2.5 total goals to be reasonable.

