Al-Tai – Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024

Al-Tai vs Al-Ittihad prediction
Pro League Saudi Arabia 07 feb 2024, 13:00 Al-Tai - Al-Ittihad
Saudi Arabia, Hail, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium
In the upcoming Wednesday, a rescheduled match from the 19th round of the Saudi Arabian Championship will take place. At the Prince Abdulaziz bin Musaid Stadium, the local Al-Tai will host Al-Ittihad. What can be expected from this clash? We provide a prediction for this match from our website's experts.

Al-Tai

"The giants' hunters" are having a challenging season, occasionally delighting their fans with victories in the domestic championship. Approaching the match of the 19th round, Reghech's team holds the third position from the bottom of the league table. The gap from the 15th position, which ensures safety, is only two points, so one cannot definitively deem the situation hopeless. Moreover, Al-Tai fell into the relegation zone after the last round before the break, when Al-Riyadh secured a victory over Damac. The first round for the "giants' hunters" concluded with a series of three defeats.

Al-Ittihad

The "Tigers," unlike their upcoming match opponent, appear much more vibrant in the championship. Of course, there is no talk about a battle for a spot in the top three. Nevertheless, Marcelo Gallardo's team has securely protected itself from troubles and the possibility of relegation. Currently, Al-Ittihad holds the seventh position in the league table with 28 accumulated points. This is a whole 12 points less than the third-placed Al-Ahli, but also 11 points more than Al-Tai, with whom they are set to play on Wednesday. Additionally, it's worth noting that the "Tigers" also lost their last three championship matches. Approaching the match against Al-Tai, Marcelo Gallardo's team is coming off an away victory over Al-Fiha in the quarterfinals of the Saudi Arabia Cup with a score of 4:0.

Interesting Facts about the Match and History of Head-to-Head Encounters:

  • In the first round of the current Saudi Arabian Championship, Al-Ittihad defeated the "giants' hunters" at home with a score of 2:0.
  • This victory marked the third consecutive win for the "Tigers" over Al-Tai and the fourth in the last five encounters, with one loss.
  • In none of the last five matches did the bets on "Both Teams to Score" and "Total Over 2.5" play out.

Al-Tai – Al-Ittihad Prediction:

Bookmakers lack confidence in the underdog and grant a clear advantage to the "Tigers" in the upcoming encounter. The victory of Al-Ittihad is estimated with a coefficient of 1.58. On the other hand, Al-Tai has put up a fight against the two leaders, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, on their home turf, losing with a minimal score. We suggest taking a risk here and placing a bet on "Al-Tai with a handicap (+1.0)" with a coefficient of 1.82.

Sport Predictions
