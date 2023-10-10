RU RU NG NG
Albania vs. Czech Republic prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Albania vs Czechia prediction
European Championship 12 oct 2023, 14:45 Albania - Czechia
As part of the qualification for the 2024 European Championship, a clash between the national teams of Albania and the Czech Republic is set to take place. The match is scheduled to be held at the Air Albania Stadium in Tirana on Thursday, October 12, with kickoff at 20:45 Central European Time.

Albania

Albania is currently experiencing a relatively successful period in its football history. Not long ago, the team made its debut appearance in a major tournament at the 2016 European Championship. At that time, the Albanians managed to surprise everyone by finishing second in their qualifying group, which included the national teams of Portugal, Serbia, Armenia, and Denmark.

In the qualification for the 2024 European Championship, Albania continues to impress. The team is currently leading its group with only one defeat in the opening match against the Polish national team. This upcoming match against the Czech Republic is likely to be crucial for Silvino's squad, as they face relatively easier fixtures against Moldova and the Faroe Islands afterward.

Czech Republic

The Czech national team, as an independent country, has been a consistent participant in the final stages of all European Championships since 1996. It was during their debut appearance at the Euros that the Czechs achieved their greatest success, reaching the final where they were defeated by the German national team.

In the current qualification tournament, the Czechs remain unbeaten. They have secured victories against Poland and the Faroe Islands, with matches against Albania and Moldova ending in draws. Given Poland's disappointing results, the Czech team appears to be the main favorite for the top spot in this group.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • Albania has won its last three home matches with an identical scoreline of 2-0.
  • The Czech Republic is on a six-match unbeaten streak.
  • A month ago, the teams played to a 1-1 draw in Prague, and in 2021, the Czech Republic emerged victorious in a friendly match.

Prediction

Both teams have similar tournament objectives, but according to bookmakers, the Czech Republic is a slight favorite. I believe that the Albanians, playing in front of their home crowd, will give their all on the field and, at the very least, avoid defeat.

