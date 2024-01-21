AEK Larnaca vs Pafos prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.78 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

The Cypriot Championship may not be the tournament that football enthusiasts and bettors pay great attention to, but on Monday, there will be two matches that we suggest focusing on. Our experts have prepared their exclusive forecast for the match between AEK Larnaca and Pafos.

AEK Larnaca

This season, the "guardsmen" had a challenging start, losing quite a few points. AEK has now gained incredible momentum, as they have not suffered a defeat in ten consecutive matches across all competitions, with nine of them in the championship. In their last match, the club defeated Othellos Athienou in the national cup at home with a score of 4-2, securing a place in the quarterfinals. AEK currently holds the sixth position in the championship, trailing the leader by 9 points, though they have a game in hand. In the last round, they managed to defeat Nea Salamis away with a score of 1-0.

Pafos

Pafos has a relatively short history, marking its tenth year of existence this year. After 19 matches, the team occupies the fourth position in the championship, trailing the leader by 7 points, with one game in hand. In the last round, the club triumphed over one of the underdogs, Zakakiou, at home with a score of 4-0. This victory was the third in four confrontations.

Head-to-Head History

In their first-round encounter, the opponents played to a draw, failing to delight fans with any goals – 0-0.

Match prediction for AEK Larnaca vs Pafos

We anticipate a clash between direct competitors, so the result will undoubtedly take precedence. Both teams are currently in good form, and bookmakers have refrained from designating a clear favorite in this pairing. Since the opponents score quite a few goals, we expect a match with end-to-end action and consider a bet on exchanged goals to be promising.