Adelaide vs Central Coast prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023

Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners prediction
A-League Men Australia 20 oct 2023, 04:45 Adelaide United - Central Coast Mariners
Australia, Adelaide, Coopers Stadium
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.5

The opening match of the Australian Championship will feature a meeting between Adelaide United and Central Coast Mariners.

Adelaide

Adelaide United is a regular participant in the championship playoffs, although it does not achieve great success. Last year the team lost in the semi-finals, but the path to this stage was already a great achievement for the team.

The team has strengthened well in the summer and it will be interesting to see what Adelaide United achieve after these changes to the squad.

Central Coast

Central Coast Mariners managed to surprise everyone by winning the title last season. The team successfully went through a complete reformatting over several seasons, becoming a strong opponent.

It now remains to be seen whether the team can continue their success or whether this was just a temporary show of strength.

History and statistics of personal meetings

Central Coast Mariners have an advantage in head-to-head matches. In their last five matches, the team has won four games, while Adelaide United have won only one.

Let's note an interesting fact: the last time the teams played a draw was back in 2011. Overall, Adelaide United won 26 times, Central Coast Mariners 25 times, and five matches ended in draws.

The last match ended with a victory for Central Coast Mariners with a score of 2-0, but now bookmakers are confident that Adelaide United are the favorites for the match.

I think that the current champion of Australia is unlikely to give up without a fight and I propose to bet on the outcome of both teams scoring.

