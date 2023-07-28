RU RU
AGF AGF
Superliga Denmark 31 july 2023, 13:00 AGF - FC Nordsjaelland
-
- : -
Denmark, Aarhus, Ceres Park
FC Nordsjaelland FC Nordsjaelland
On July 31, Ceres Park (Aarhus) will host the match of the 2nd round of the Danish Superliga, in which Aarhus will compete with Nordsjaelland. The battle will start at 19:10 CET.

Aarhus


The club, if we take into account the results of the previous century, took trophies at the inner arena quite often (5 league titles, 9 national cups) and started pretty often, reaching at least the quarter-final round, in the European tournaments. At the same time, the years at the beginning of the new century were devoted to the struggle for survival. It was possible to get into the quartet of the best twice, only in 2020-2021. Then there was a decline to the 10th place, but the bet on Uwe Rösler helped win back the positions. The German specialist and his players took the bronze medals in 2022/2023. And now the team also has to play in the Conference League, where the lot brought a strong opponent, Club Brugge. The Danish club went to Belgium and was defeated with a 0-3 score on July 27. The return match will be a purely formal one. At the same time, such a load did not prevent the team from the successful starting of the new championship. Bech’s early goal and the removal of the opponent allowed beating Vejle on the native field.

Nordsjaelland


The team spent the previous season in a rather controversial way. On the one hand, progress is undeniable, because “the Tigers” jumped from the 9th to the 2nd place. They finished higher, if we take into account its history, only in 2012, when the club took the first and so far the last championship title. On the other hand, the regular season brought the opportunity to be the leader of the standings. Still, according to the regulations, that success was followed by the so-called “champion’s confrontations” for the top 6. And playing already there, the impudent, sensational leader began to lose a lot of points and Copenhagen was able to add in the game due to its experience – as a result, it was “the Lions” from the capital who managed to take the 1st place. By the way, Nordsjaelland lost not only the trophy, but also the right to play at the group stage of the Champions League – the team was sent to the qualification. It is reasonable to mention that the Danish club starts only in August there. Perhaps it is in vain: a 4-1 score in the match against Viborg demonstrated an excellent form of the project.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Aarhus was able to break “the Tigers’” long unbeaten streak in the head-to-head matches in the spring, winning the away battle with a 1-0 score in April. The clubs then played again in May, and that time it resulted in a draw.

Predictions


Bookmakers consider the chances of the opponents to be equal. Still, taking into account the past matches, we bet on the guests with “a 0 goal handicap” (odd: 1.94).

