In the night of October 13, a match took place as part of the 3rd round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the South American region between the national teams of Argentina and Paraguay. The game ended with a score of 1-0 in favor of the Argentinians.

The sole goal was scored by Otamendi in the 3rd minute.

The star Argentine forward, Lionel Messi, started the match on the bench and entered the field in the 53rd minute, replacing Julian Alvarez.

In the 76th minute, Argentina earned a corner kick. Messi approached the ball and curled it in such a way that it hit the far post. Lionel missed a few centimeters to achieve a "dry leaf" goal masterpiece.

VIDEO. Gol olimpico? How Messi nearly orchestrated a wonder goal from a corner for Argentina