RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Three more national teams have reached the UEFA Euro 2024

Three more national teams have reached the UEFA Euro 2024

Football news Today, 17:07
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
Three more national teams have reached the UEFA Euro 2024 Following the initial matches of the 8th round of the Euro 2024 qualifiers, two more national teams have secured their places in the tournament's final stage.

Following the initial matches of the 8th round of the Euro 2024 qualifiers, two more national teams have secured their places in the tournament's final stage.

Spain managed a slender 1-0 victory over Norway on their travels. This triumph has granted "La Furia Roja" a spot in Euro 2024, set to unfold in Germany in the summer of 2024. Additionally, Spain's success has enabled Scotland to secure a place in the final stage of the tournament as well. Turkey will also play at Euro 2024 - after defeating Latvia and losing to Croatia, the Turkish national team reached the final part of the tournament.

Hence, in Group A, we are already acquainted with both victors, with Norway, Georgia, and Cyprus failing to advance to the next stage.

As of now, we are aware of 7 out of 24 participants in the final stage of Euro 2024:

  • Germany
  • Portugal
  • France
  • Belgium
  • Spain
  • Scotland
  • Turkey

The international break in October will persist for an additional two days. The concluding matches of the qualifiers are scheduled for November.

The final stage of the tournament is set to transpire from June 14 to July 14 in the stadiums of Germany.

Related teams and leagues
Spain Scotland European Championship
Popular news
Euro 2024. Morata's fail and Gavi's goal. Spain narrowly beat Norway Football news Today, 16:44 Euro 2024. Morata's fail and Gavi's goal. Spain narrowly beat Norway
It's not Lampard. The new head coach of Rangers has been announced Football news Today, 09:10 It's not Lampard. The new head coach of Rangers has been announced
9.00 Mbappe points! Player ratings for the Euro qualifier match between the Netherlands and France Football news 13 oct 2023, 17:54 9.00 Mbappe points! Player ratings for the Euro qualifier match between the Netherlands and France
In the Euro 2024 qualifiers, Portugal defeated Slovakia, while Bosnia dealt with Liechtenstein Football news 13 oct 2023, 16:49 In the Euro 2024 qualifiers, Portugal defeated Slovakia, while Bosnia dealt with Liechtenstein
Euro 2024. Mbappe's double and masterpiece. France beat the Netherlands Football news 13 oct 2023, 16:43 Euro 2024. Mbappe's double and masterpiece. France beat the Netherlands
Ronaldo scored a brace in his milestone match for the Portugal national team Football news 13 oct 2023, 15:56 Ronaldo scored a brace in his milestone match for the Portugal national team
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:07 Three more national teams have reached the UEFA Euro 2024 Football news Today, 16:51 Croatia lost in Wales, Poland couldn't overcome Moldova, and are the other results Football news Today, 16:47 UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Standindgs, Schedule and Results for Matchday 8 Football news Today, 16:44 Euro 2024. Morata's fail and Gavi's goal. Spain narrowly beat Norway Football news Today, 16:29 The defender from Lecce has attracted interest from top clubs Football news Today, 16:02 Iker Casillas shared his opinion about El Clásico Football news Today, 15:29 In Bayern Munich, they believe that they can sign Florian Wirtz Football news Today, 15:00 Cole Palmer talked about the difficulties he faced after his move to Chelsea Football news Today, 14:38 Tebas talked about how the departures of Messi and Ronaldo have affected La Liga Football news Today, 14:14 Barcelona is interested in Mitoma
Sport Predictions
Football 16 oct 2023 Azerbaijan vs Austria prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football 16 oct 2023 Iceland vs Liechtenstein prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football 16 oct 2023 Bosnia vs Portugal prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football 16 oct 2023 Belgium vs Sweden prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football 16 oct 2023 Gibraltar vs Ireland prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football 16 oct 2023 Levante vs. Racing de Ferrol prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023