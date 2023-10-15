Three more national teams have reached the UEFA Euro 2024

Following the initial matches of the 8th round of the Euro 2024 qualifiers, two more national teams have secured their places in the tournament's final stage.

Spain managed a slender 1-0 victory over Norway on their travels. This triumph has granted "La Furia Roja" a spot in Euro 2024, set to unfold in Germany in the summer of 2024. Additionally, Spain's success has enabled Scotland to secure a place in the final stage of the tournament as well. Turkey will also play at Euro 2024 - after defeating Latvia and losing to Croatia, the Turkish national team reached the final part of the tournament.

Hence, in Group A, we are already acquainted with both victors, with Norway, Georgia, and Cyprus failing to advance to the next stage.

As of now, we are aware of 7 out of 24 participants in the final stage of Euro 2024:

Germany

Portugal

France

Belgium

Spain

Scotland

Turkey

The international break in October will persist for an additional two days. The concluding matches of the qualifiers are scheduled for November.

The final stage of the tournament is set to transpire from June 14 to July 14 in the stadiums of Germany.