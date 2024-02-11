RU RU NG NG
Nigeria vs Ivory Coast Predicted line-ups and latest news

Football news Today, 04:10
Robert Sykes
Today, the final match of the 2023 African Cup of Nations will take place, featuring Nigeria against the tournament hosts, Ivory Coast.

Both teams have recently claimed the championship title. Nigeria achieved this feat in 2013, followed by Ivory Coast in the subsequent tournament in 2015.

Approaching this match, both teams have minimal squad losses, with only the participation of Victor Boniface for Nigeria remaining uncertain.

Several prominent sources, including Sofascore, Besoccer, Whoscored, and the reputable British publication, Mirror, have speculated on the possible starting lineups for each team.

There is unanimous agreement among these sources regarding Nigeria's defensive line. Stanley Bobo Nwabali from South African club Chippa United will guard the goal, with a defensive trio comprising Kelvin Bessi (Ajax, Netherlands), William Troost-Ekong (PAOK, Greece), and Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich, England).

Disagreements arise in the midfield for Nigeria, with Sofascore, Whoscored, and Mirror suggesting Zaidu Sanusi (Porto, Portugal), Alex Iwobi (Fulham, England), Frank Onyeka (Brentford, England), and Alaa Oyina (Nottingham Forest, England). However, Besoccer substitutes Sanusi with Bright Osayi-Samuel, a winger from Turkish club Fenerbahçe.

Similarly, all sources concur on Nigeria's attacking line, featuring Ademola Lookman (Atalanta, Italy), Moses Simon (Nantes, France), and Victor Osimhen (Napoli, Italy) spearheading the attack.

  • Projected lineup for Nigeria:

Nwabali – Bessi, Troost-Ekong, Ajayi – Sanusi/Osayi-Samuel, Iwobi, Onyeka, Oyina – Lookman, Simon – Osimhen

For Ivory Coast, disagreements among sources also arise in the forward position. Yacouba Fofana from French club Angers will undoubtedly guard the goal, supported by a quartet of defenders. They include Gislain Konan (Al-Fayha, Saudi Arabia), Evan Ndicka (Roma, Italy), Willy Boly (Nottingham Forest, England), and Wilfried Singo (Monaco, France).

The midfield trio will consist of Seko Fofana (Al-Nassr, Saudi Arabia), Jean-Michael Seri (Hull City, England), and Franck Kessié (Al-Ahli, Saudi Arabia).

In the attack, the expectation is to see Max Gradel (Sivasspor, Turkey) and Simon Adingra (Brighton & Hove Albion, England), with uncertainty surrounding the central striker. Sofascore, Whoscored, and Mirror lean towards Nicolas Pepe from Turkish club Trabzonspor, while Besoccer suggests Sebastian Alle from German side Borussia Dortmund.

  • Projected lineup for Ivory Coast:

Y. Fofana – Konan, Ndicka, Boly, Singo – S. Fofana, Seri, Kessié – Gradel, Pepe/Alle, Adingra

Sofascore

Whoscored

A reminder that the final match will take place today, February 11th, at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium, better known as the Ivorian National Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. We have prepared information for you on where you can watch this match in your country.

