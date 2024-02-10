RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Nigeria – Ivory Coast Prediction for the final match by fans

Nigeria – Ivory Coast Prediction for the final match by fans

Football news Today, 07:29
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Nigeria – Ivory Coast Prediction for the final match by fans Image: The Sun/Author unknown

Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 11th, the final match of the African Cup of Nations will take place. Competing for the championship title will be one of the tournament favorites - Nigeria, and the hosts - Ivory Coast.

Both teams have traversed a rather challenging path to reach the final, but what's particularly intriguing is that they began their journey in the same group, Group A.

During the group stage, Nigeria won twice and drew once with Equatorial Guinea (1:1). They subsequently secured victories against Cameroon (1:0) and Angola (2:0), and in the semifinals, they proved stronger than South Africa (2:1). Remarkably, throughout the entire final phase of the tournament, the Nigerian national team conceded only twice.

For Ivory Coast, the path to the final was more arduous. The team finished third in the group, securing only one victory against Guinea-Bissau (1:0) in the opening match of the African Cup of Nations and suffered two defeats. However, this was sufficient for the tournament hosts to progress from the group in third place, entering the top four teams among the third-placed finishers, despite technically finishing fourth. In the playoff stage, Ivory Coast sensationally defeated Senegal in the round of 16 (2:1), followed by victories over Mali (2:1) and then DR Congo (1:0).

The match will take place tomorrow, February 11th, at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium, better known as the National Stadium of Ivory Coast, with kickoff scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. We have prepared information for you on where you can watch this match in your country.

Opinions on the potential outcome of the match are significantly divided across social media. Some are confident in Nigeria's victory, considering Ivory Coast to have already exceeded expectations in the tournament. However, there are also users who believe in a sensation from the tournament hosts.

There are fans who anticipate a resounding 4-1 victory for Victor Osimhen's team.

And there are even those who predict an even more emphatic scoreline.

Across social media platforms, users draw parallels between Ivory Coast and Manchester United and Chelsea.

Additionally, some users recall the final of the 2004 UEFA European Championship, which took place in Portugal, where the tournament hosts also reached the final but sensationally lost to Greece, drawing parallels with the current final.

There are also supporters who prophesy Nigeria's victory and the trophy returning to them after an eleven-year hiatus.

Each of you can make your own assumptions about the outcome of the match, but two Dailysports experts have already made their predictions for this match, which we invite you to familiarize yourself with.

Related teams and leagues
Nigeria Ivory Coast Africa Cup of Nations
Popular news
'Worst final ever'. Fans furious at Qatar's victory at the 2023 Asian Cup Football news Today, 13:20 'Worst final ever'. Fans furious at Qatar's victory at the 2023 Asian Cup
Barcelona is obligated to pay a substantial fine for tax infractions Football news Yesterday, 16:16 Barcelona is obligated to pay a substantial fine for tax infractions
French Mastery. Women's Relay Results at the Biathlon World Championships Biathlon News Yesterday, 13:36 French Mastery. Women's Relay Results at the Biathlon World Championships
In China, there are plans to cancel Argentina's friendly matches. The reason lies with Messi Football news Yesterday, 12:40 In China, there are plans to cancel Argentina's friendly matches. The reason lies with Messi
Top-3 highest paid Asian player in 2023 Golf News Yesterday, 12:00 Top-3 highest paid Asian player in 2023
Top-5 highest paid African player in 2023 Football news Yesterday, 10:31 Top-5 highest paid African player in 2023
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:43 Another injury. Manchester United has lost a defender who had only recently recovered Basketball news Today, 13:29 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Football news Today, 13:20 'Worst final ever'. Fans furious at Qatar's victory at the 2023 Asian Cup Football news Today, 12:57 The Liverpool defender has set a historic record in the Premier League Biathlon News Today, 12:57 Legreid secured victory in the final stretch! Results of the men's sprint at the World Championships Football news Today, 12:20 The return timeline of Real Madrid's key defender following the injury has been revealed Football news Today, 12:17 No surprises occurred. Qatar defeated Jordan in the Asian Cup final, thanks to three penalties Football news Today, 11:58 Liverpool are first again. Merseysiders beat Burnley in a spectacular match Tennis news Today, 11:46 Rybakina vs Kasatkina. The finalists of the WTA 500 tournament in Abu Dhabi have been determined Football news Today, 11:40 Fans disrupt matches in Germany. What is known about the reasons?
Sport Predictions
Football Today Las Palmas vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football Today PSG vs Lille prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football Today South Africa vs DR Congo prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 MMA Today Dan Ige vs Andre Fili prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Hockey Today Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 MMA Today Jack Hermansson vs Joseph Pyfer prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Basketball Today Melbourne United vs New Zealand Breakers prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Basketball Today Sydney Kings vs Illawarra Hawks prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football 11 feb 2024 Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football 11 feb 2024 Coventry vs Millwall prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024