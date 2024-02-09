Nigeria vs Ivory Coast prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024

Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 1.82 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

The African Cup of Nations champion will be determined on Sunday evening in Abidjan, where the national teams of Nigeria and Ivory Coast will face each other in a showdown. Who will lift the African Nations Cup trophy? Here's the prediction for this match from our experts at Dailysports.

Nigeria

Under the management of Jose Peseiro, Nigeria began the current campaign with a draw against Equatorial Guinea (1-1). However, in subsequent matches, the Super Eagles displayed remarkable defensive solidity, securing narrow victories over Ivory Coast and Guinea-Bissau, both with a 1-0 scoreline, to finish in second place. In the knockout stage, the Nigerians defeated a strong Cameroon side (2-0), narrowly overcame Angola (1-0), and advanced to the final by prevailing over South Africa in a penalty shootout. It's worth noting that Nigeria led in that match until the 90th minute, but Bafana Bafana equalized from a penalty and forced the game into extra time.

Ivory Coast

The Elephants performed poorly in the group stage and barely made it to the knockout stage. After defeating Guinea-Bissau, the Elephants suffered a narrow loss to Nigeria in the second round (0-1) and suffered a humiliating defeat against Equatorial Guinea (0-4). Jean-Louis Gasset faced a barrage of criticism and stepped down as head coach, with Emerse Faé now leading the team in the knockout matches. In the knockout stage, the tournament hosts defeated Senegal on penalties and also overcame Mali in extra time. In the semi-final, the Elephants faced a tough challenge from the Democratic Republic of Congo, with the match decided by a single goal in the middle of the second half.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the group stage, Nigeria defeated Ivory Coast with a 1-0 scoreline.

This victory marked Nigeria's second consecutive win over Ivory Coast, despite Ivory Coast winning twice before that.

The last three encounters between these teams ended with the same 1-0 scoreline.

Nigeria vs Ivory Coast Prediction

Nigeria has earned the right to lift the trophy with their performance. Unlike their opponents, the Super Eagles have stumbled in just one match, while Ivory Coast struggled in the group stage. Our bet for this match is "Nigeria to Win with a Handicap (0)" with odds of 1.82.