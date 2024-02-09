RU RU NG NG
Nigeria vs Ivory Coast: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

Football news Today, 14:55
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Nigeria vs Ivory Coast: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Photo: https://twitter.com/CAF_Online

The African Cup of Nations is nearing its conclusion. On Sunday, February 11th, the final match between Nigeria and Ivory Coast will take place.

Read also: 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results

Nigeria vs Ivory Coast: what to know about the match?

Both teams have traversed a complete path to reach the final. In the group stage, Nigeria secured two victories and one draw. In the knockout stages, the Nigerians defeated Cameroon (2-0), Angola (1-0), and South Africa in a penalty shootout (2-1). Ivory Coast, the host of the tournament, won only once in the group stage and suffered two defeats but still progressed to the knockout rounds. In the elimination matches, they triumphed over Senegal in a penalty shootout (2-1), defeated Mali in overtime (2-1), and secured a minimal victory over DR Congo (1-0).

Nigeria vs Ivory Coast: when and where the match will take place

The final match of the African Cup of Nations between Nigeria and Ivory Coast will take place on Sunday, February 11th, and will kick off at 21:00 Central European Time. Start times for the match in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 12:00
  • New York 15:00
  • Panama 15:00
  • Toronto 15:00
  • Port of Spain 16:00
  • London 20:00
  • Yaoundé 21:00
  • Abuja 20:00
  • Cape Town 22:00

Nigeria vs Ivory Coast: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary in different countries. It's worth noting that not all countries will have a broadcast of the match. For international audiences, the match will be streamed on Bet365.

Dailysports has prepared information for you on where to watch this game in your country.

  • Australia - beIN Sports
  • Cameroon - CRTV, Canal+, SuperSport, AfroSport TV, New World Sport
  • Canada - beIN Sports, fuboTV Canada
  • Kenya - Startimes Sports, KBC, Channel 1, StarTimes App, AfroSport TV
  • Nigeria - Canal+, Startimes, Star Times, AfroSport TV
  • South Africa - Startimes Sports, SuperSport, SABC Plus
  • Uganda - Startimes, Sanyuka Prime, StarTimes App, AfroSport TV, New World Sport1New World Sport App
  • United Kingdom - Sky Sports, BBC
  • United States - beIN Sports

Other countries:

  • Algeria - beIN Sports, ENTV Television
  • Angola - Girassol TV, TPA 2, AfroSport TV, SuperSport
  • Barbados- SportsMax
  • Botswana- SuperSport
  • British Virgin Islands- SportsMax
  • Cayman Islands- SportsMax
  • Dominica- SportsMax
  • Gambia- AfroSport, Canal+, GRTS, SuperSport
  • Ghana- StarTimes, Canal+, AfroSport TV, SuperSport
  • Grenada- SportsMax
  • Hong Kong- beIN Sports
  • India- FanCode
  • Ireland- Sky Sports
  • Jamaica- SportsMax
  • Liberia- AfroSport TV
  • Madagascar- New World Sport App, New World Sport1StarTimes App
  • Malawi- StarTimes App
  • Mauritius- New World Sport App, New World Sport1
  • Namibia- NBC TV
  • Palestine- beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports MAX 3 ArabiabeIN Sports 1 AFCONbeIN Sports 2 AFCON
  • Rwanda- New World Sport1, Canal+, StarTimes App, AfroSport TV
  • Singapore- beIN Sports
  • South Sudan- beIN Sports
  • Sudan- beIN SPORTS
  • Tanzania- Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App, AfroSport TV
  • Trinidad and Tobago- SportsMax AppSports Max 2
  • Zambia- ZNBC Zambia, StarTimes App, AfroSport TV, New World Sport App, New World Sport1
  • Zimbabwe- AfroSport TV, ZBC TV, New World Sport App, New World Sport1
