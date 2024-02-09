Nigeria vs Ivory Coast: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

The African Cup of Nations is nearing its conclusion. On Sunday, February 11th, the final match between Nigeria and Ivory Coast will take place.

Nigeria vs Ivory Coast: what to know about the match?

Both teams have traversed a complete path to reach the final. In the group stage, Nigeria secured two victories and one draw. In the knockout stages, the Nigerians defeated Cameroon (2-0), Angola (1-0), and South Africa in a penalty shootout (2-1). Ivory Coast, the host of the tournament, won only once in the group stage and suffered two defeats but still progressed to the knockout rounds. In the elimination matches, they triumphed over Senegal in a penalty shootout (2-1), defeated Mali in overtime (2-1), and secured a minimal victory over DR Congo (1-0).

Nigeria vs Ivory Coast: when and where the match will take place

The final match of the African Cup of Nations between Nigeria and Ivory Coast will take place on Sunday, February 11th, and will kick off at 21:00 Central European Time. Start times for the match in different countries around the world: