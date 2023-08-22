RU RU NG NG
Fenerbahce close to signing Croatia goalkeeper

Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livaković, who plays for "Dinamo" Zagreb and the Croatian national team, is close to transferring to "Fenerbahçe" in Istanbul, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

According to the source, the player will travel to Turkey soon to undergo a medical examination. The transfer fee for the upcoming move is not disclosed. At "Fenerbahçe," Livaković will replace Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayındır, who is close to a move to "Manchester United."

The 28-year-old Livaković has been playing for "Dinamo" Zagreb since the summer of 2025. He joined the club from Zagreb's "NK Zagreb." The transfer fee was 625,000 euros. He has played a total of 290 matches for "Dinamo" in all tournaments, conceding 233 goals. He kept a clean sheet in 135 matches. With "Dinamo," Livaković became the champion of Croatia six times in the seasons 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2022-23. He also won the Croatian Cup twice in the seasons 2017-18, 2020-21, and the Croatian Super Cup three times in 2019, 2022, and 2023.

Livaković has been playing for the Croatian national team since 2017. He has played 45 matches for the Croatian national team, conceding 50 goals and receiving three yellow cards. He kept a clean sheet in 13 matches. With the Croatian national team, Livaković won the silver medal at the 2018 World Cup and the bronze medal at the 2022 World Cup.

